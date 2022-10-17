U.S. markets closed

MALTA - SMALL DESTINATION BUT BIG ON M.I.C.E.

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VisitMalta team will be present at ITB Asia at booth N23 from 19-21 October 2022 to establish greater connections to Asian buyers and create more unique itinerary and programs for traveller from Asia.

Accessible, versatile, flexible and dynamic, the Maltese Islands have seen an increase in M.I.C.E. visitors in recent years and hopes to draw more M.I.C.E. groups from Asia.

Rich in history, heritage and culture, the archipelago of Malta, Gozo and Comino has the right infrastructure needed to host conventions, exclusive incentive groups and top executive board meetings. There are 5 convention centres on the largest island of Malta, that offer ultra-modern venues, high ceilings and state of the art facilities. The largest convention centre can accommodate up to 10,000 in theatre style all under one roof.

Supported by an extensive network of international flight connections, Malta is easily accessible within three hours flying time from major European gateways. From international hotel chains to boutique properties, the islands offer over 11,700 rooms across the four and five-star categories.

Malta is a top destination for incentive groups due to its Mediterranean climate that offers 3,000 hours of sunshine yearly and its availability of exclusive venues across numerous heritage sites and dazzling palazzos. Being a compact destination, transfer times are short allowing groups to immerse themselves in more experiences and adventure. All the above offer the perfect combination for an unforgettable event in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea.

"The Maltese nation is renowned for the warm hospitality and professional execution of events. Our people, culture, venues and beautiful weather is perfect for M.I.C.E. initiatives. From private dinners in forts built by the Knights of St. John to cruising across the  majestic Grand Harbour on a schooner or  snorkelling in our clear blue seas, our suppliers like the QA DMC Citrus  Meetings & Events will design and deliver a program that will surprise and delight your delegates." said Francesca Camilleri, Executive at VisitMalta Incentives & Meetings within the Malta Tourism Authority.

SOURCE Visit Malta

