Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the malted wheat flour market are Malteurop Groupe S. A. , Crisp Malting Group, Cargill, Inc. , King Arthur Flour Company, Munton’s plc, Simpsons Malt Ltd. , Imperial Malts Ltd. , IREKS Gmb, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Viking Malt, Muntons PLC, Malteurop Malting Co.

, and Graincorp Malt.



The global malted wheat flour market is expected to grow from $33.27 billion in 2021 to $35.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The malted wheat flour market is expected to grow to $43.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.



The malted wheat flour market consists of sales of malted wheat flour by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to flour manufactured from wheat grains that have been thoroughly germinated, cleaned, and processed into flour under controlled conditions.Malted wheat flour is used primarily in bread manufacturing and food applications.



The malted what flour is used in bread to improve the texture of the soft part.



The main types of malted wheat flour are diastatic malted wheat flour and non-diastatic malted wheat flour.The diastatic malted wheat flour refers to a grain that has been sprouted, dried, and pounded into a powder, commonly wheat.



Diastatic is used by bread bakers to ensure a high rise, excellent texture, and a nice brown crust. The application of malted wheat flour includes food and beverage, bakery and confectionery, nutrition industry, and other applications.



Western Europe was the largest region in the malted wheat flour market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the malted wheat flour market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The malted wheat flour market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Malted wheat flour market statistics, including malted wheat flour industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a malted wheat flour market share, detailed malted wheat flour market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the malted wheat flour industry. This malted wheat flour market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



An increase in consumer spending on bakery and confectionery items is expected to propel the growth of the malted wheat flour market going forward.Bakery refers to flour-based foods baked in an oven, whereas confectionery refers to sugar-based foods and desserts.



Malted wheat flour is used primarily in bread manufacturing and other food applications.For instance, according to a study done by The Customer in 2020, household spending on confections, baked goods, and baking supplies was 9% higher when compared to the same period in 2019.



Therefore, an increase in consumer spending on bakery and confectionery items is expected to boost demand for malted wheat flour during the forecast period.



Product development with new formulations is a key trend gaining popularity in the malted wheat flour market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new formulations and combinations of ingredients such as dextrose, barley flour, and enzymes to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Malt Products launched Diastatic Malt Flours, which are made from a combination of malted barley flour, wheat flour, and dextrose.Diastatic Malt Flour is a type of malted wheat flour that encourages a strong rise, great texture, and a brown crust in baked goods.



It is a sweet, light-coloured powder designed for use in all types of yeast-raised doughs.



In November 2019, AXEREAL, France’s largest grain cooperative, acquired Cargill’s malt for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is a significant step forward in AXEREAL’s cooperative’s strategic plan.



It allows them to diversify their sources of value while also strengthening the group’s position in a growing sector.It also helps to strengthen their ties with the financial community.



Cargill, a US-based company is a global food corporation that has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, industrial specialities, and trade structured finance.



The countries covered in the malted wheat flour market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

