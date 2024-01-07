Malvern-area manufacturing plant for sale for $2.2 million

Firefighters battle an industrial fire at Colfor Manufacturing in Malvern in 2020.

MALVERN − The former American Axle & Manufacturing plant that shut down in 2020 after a fire is now for sale.

The more than 92,000-square-foot building at 3255 Alliance Road NW is listed by Colliers management company for $2.2 million. It consists of mostly manufacturing space with about 8,700 square feet of office space, according to the advertisement.

The manufacturing plant, which was previously Colfor Manufacturing, near the village of Malvern was the largest private employer in Carroll County. The Detroit-based manufacturer of automobile drive lines employed 275 workers until fire destroyed much of the building in September 2020.

The Great Trail Fire District determined that a press malfunctioned and sprayed hydraulic oil onto parts that were being forged, causing a fire that drew 25 fire departments and first-response agencies. No workers were injured, but part of the plant's roof collapsed.

American Axle & Manufacturing announced its closure two months later, citing extensive structural damage.

The sales brochure lists "newly built offices" and other amenities, such as a power substation and visibility from state Route 183. Messages to the Colliers representatives listed as contacts for the property were not returned.

The westernmost portion of the former manufacturing property is not part of the sale. The company donated 5.3 acres to the Great Trail Fire District, which currently operates out of two leased locations.

Chief Ralph Castellucci of Great Trail Fire Department in Malvern talks about the structure which will be converted in a fire station donated to the Great Trail Fire Department by American Axle & Manufacturing which used to operate a plant here before a fire closed the plant.

Chief Ralph Castellucci said the agency is in the process of hiring an architect to remodel the building into a fire station and community building.

"Once we finish architectural drawings, then we'll go out for a bid and then once that's all completed, that's when we'll be able to move in," he said.

Castellucci said he anticipates that the renovation will be complete by late this year or early 2025.

