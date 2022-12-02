Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Operating Results
PAOLI, Pa., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2022. Net income amounted to $2.6 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted common share, compared with a net loss of ($6.2) million, or ($0.82) per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to (2.06%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 7.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with (16.59%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, net income amounted to $7.0 million, or $0.92 per fully diluted common share, compared with a net loss of ($92,000), or ($0.01) per fully diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. ROAA was 0.63% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to (0.01%) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and ROAE was 4.79% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared with (0.06%) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
“In our fourth quarter we earned $2.6 million in net income and net revenue of $8.5 million with improved returns on average assets and average equity of 1.01% and 7.08% respectively. Results for the period were driven by growth in net interest income supported by stable levels of loans and deposits. Overall our businesses continued to benefit from good underlying consumer and business conditions as well as new business at a measured pace and by continuing to deepen and expand existing relationships, said Anthony C. Weagley, President & CEO. “Credit quality improved during the period and remains stable; during the quarter our net charge-off ratio improved compared to the same period in 2021. We continue to focus on maintaining a sound balance sheet supported by strong capital and liquidity positions. In light of the shifting economic environment and broader macro factors, we continue to plan for continued volatility and the resultant possible outcomes and will continue to manage the Bank in a conservative, disciplined manner, continued Mr. Weagley.
Statement of Operations Highlights for the three months and year ended September 30, 2022
Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 65 basis points to 3.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in total interest expense.
Total interest expense decreased $4.7 million, or 45.1%, to $5.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, which resulted primarily from a decrease in average rate and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.
Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 4.5%, to $29.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $28.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from a decrease in average rate and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.
The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the quarter or fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.
Linked Quarter Financial Ratios
(unaudited)
As of or for the quarter ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Return on average assets (1)
1.01
%
0.69
%
0.18
%
0.69
%
(2.06
%)
Return on average equity (1)
7.08
%
5.06
%
1.43
%
5.61
%
(16.59
%)
Net interest margin (1)
3.26
%
2.97
%
2.81
%
2.78
%
2.61
%
Loans / deposits ratio
103.19
%
102.91
%
94.57
%
95.06
%
97.41
%
Shareholders' equity / total assets
14.02
%
14.11
%
13.11
%
12.54
%
11.76
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
62.1
%
70.0
%
91.1
%
66.3
%
68.7
%
Book value per common share
$
19.18
$
19.03
$
18.95
$
18.97
$
18.65
(1) Annualized.
(2) 3/31/2022 quarter includes the impact of a valuation allowance adjustment related to a held-for-sale commercial real estate loan.
Linked QuarterIncome Statement Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the quarter ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Net interest income
$
7,909
$
7,293
$
6,954
$
7,158
$
6,825
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
10,626
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses
7,909
7,293
6,954
7,158
(3,801
)
Other income
557
482
561
727
579
Other expense
5,254
5,439
6,845
5,228
5,084
Income (loss) before income tax expense
3,212
2,336
670
2,657
(8,306
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
634
502
148
640
(2,116
)
Net income (loss)
$
2,578
$
1,834
$
522
$
2,017
$
(6,190
)
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
0.34
0.24
0.07
0.27
(0.82
)
Diluted
0.34
0.24
0.07
0.27
(0.82
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
7,574,870
7,569,806
7,554,955
7,551,606
7,548,958
Diluted
7,581,105
7,574,266
7,556,194
7,553,208
7,550,766
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 15.9%, from $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, NIM increased by 65 basis points to 3.26%, as compared to 2.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in total interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 14 basis points, driven by lower interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Net interest income was $29.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.3 million, or 4.5%, from $28.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, NIM increased by 33 basis points to 2.95%, as compared to 2.62% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the decrease in cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
Interest Income
For the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, total interest income was $9.3 million and $8.9 million, respectively. Total interest income increased $453,000, or 5.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to rising interest rates resulting in additional interest income from net loans and investment securities partially offset by lower average loans and investment securities.
For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, total interest income was $35.0 million, a decrease of $3.4 million or 8.9%, from $38.4 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was driven by a decline in interest earning assets of $78.9 million, resulting from a $129.3 million, or 13.1%, decline in average loans partially offset by an increase of $38.4 million, or 65.5%, of investment securities for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021, the volume-related factors during the period contributed to a decrease in interest income on loans of $4.8 million, while the rate-related factors increased interest income on loans by $247,000.
Interest Expense
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, interest expense decreased by $631,000, or 31.0%, to $1.4 million, compared to $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense is attributable to lower interest rates and lower average deposits during the comparable period. Total interest-bearing liabilities declined $172.8 million, or 17.6%, to $812.0 million, and the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 14 basis points to 0.69%, compared to 0.83%, during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021.
Total interest expense decreased by $4.7 million, or 45.1%, to $5.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Similar to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the decrease in interest expense is attributable to lower interest rates and lower average deposits and borrowings. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.64% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, from 1.03% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 0.34% and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 0.23%. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 40 basis points decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, a 22 basis points decrease in the average rate of money market accounts, and a 39 basis points decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.
Other Income
Other income decreased $22,000, or 3.8%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in other income was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on sale of loans by $23,000 to $22,000 for quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $45,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, total other income decreased $1.4 million, or 38.2%, to $2.3 million compared to $3.8 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily the result of a $1.5 million decrease in net gains on sale of investment securities and mortgage loans.
Other Expense
Other expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased $170,000, or 3.3%, to $5.3 million when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $108,000 in other operating expense, primarily related to ongoing real estate taxes paid on one loan held for sale, and a $65,000 increase in professional fees.
Other expense for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 increased $1.8 million, or 8.7%, to $22.8 when compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to $1.5 million of real estate tax expense and $359,000 valuation allowance adjustment on a $13.3 million loan held for sale. Professional fees increased by $653,000 to $3.8 million at September 30, 2022, from $3.2 million at September 30, 2021, primarily due to legal fees associated with loan workouts and related matters concerning nonperforming loans. These increases were offset by a decrease in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses of $561,000 to $305,000 at September 30, 2022, when compared to $866,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
Income Taxes
The Company recorded income tax expense of $634,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the Company for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 were 19.74% and 25.48%, respectively.
For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 income tax expense increased by $2.1 million, to $1.9 million from an income tax benefit of $212,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the Company for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were 21.68% and 69.74%, respectively.
Statement of Financial Condition Highlights at September 30, 2022
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 0.12% and 0.72% of total assets at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) were 0.12% and 0.40% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
The Bank disposed of one $4.7 million other real estate owned property at carrying value and recorded one new $259,000 other real estate owned property, during the September 30, 2022 quarter end period.
Total assets were $1.0 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $164.8 million, or 13.6%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $101.1 million decline in net loans receivable driven by payoffs and pay downs during the fiscal year period, and $95.0 million decline in cash and due from depository institutions.
Total liabilities were $897.9 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $169.1 million, or 15.8%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $152.8 million in total deposits, and the repayment of a $10.0 million FHLB advance.
Book value per common share amounted to $19.18 at September 30, 2022, compared to $18.65 at September 30, 2021.
Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data
(in thousands, unaudited)
At the quarter ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Cash and due from depository institutions
$
4,677
$
9,560
$
49,674
104,568
$
99,670
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions
48,590
30,199
72,349
30,336
36,920
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value
49,844
53,080
54,183
41,718
40,813
Equity securities
1,374
1,412
1,445
1,491
1,500
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
58,767
52,350
48,512
39,045
28,507
Restricted stock, at cost
7,104
6,027
6,462
6,294
7,776
Loans held-for-sale
13,780
13,863
13,244
13,616
33,199
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
801,854
805,957
799,310
858,203
902,981
Other real estate owned
259
4,763
4,961
4,961
4,961
Accrued interest receivable
4,252
3,671
3,478
3,394
3,512
Property and equipment, net
5,231
5,365
5,486
5,635
5,777
Deferred income taxes, net
3,722
3,975
3,632
3,461
3,530
Bank-owned life insurance
26,233
26,063
25,896
26,224
26,056
Other assets
18,673
13,268
14,964
14,254
13,941
Total assets
$
1,044,360
$
1,029,553
$
1,103,596
$
1,153,200
$
1,209,143
Deposits
$
785,323
$
791,694
$
854,437
$
912,688
$
938,159
FHLB advances
80,000
60,000
60,000
60,000
90,000
Subordinated debt
25,000
25,000
25,000
24,974
24,934
Other liabilities
7,592
7,569
19,609
10,981
13,882
Shareholders’ equity
146,445
145,290
144,550
144,557
142,168
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,044,360
$
1,029,553
$
1,103,596
$
1,153,200
$
1,209,143
Condensed Consolidated
Average Statement of Condition
(in thousands, unaudited)
For the quarter ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Investment securities
$
116,004
$
113,539
$
97,697
$
82,126
$
75,004
Interest-bearing cash accounts
26,581
48,161
36,452
32,775
26,339
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
817,938
811,829
846,420
899,430
933,727
All other assets
62,134
93,481
148,374
163,117
165,439
Total assets
$
1,022,657
$
1,067,010
$
1,128,943
$
1,177,448
$
1,200,509
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
57,195
$
57,479
$
54,501
$
54,092
$
51,534
Interest-bearing deposits
718,760
767,843
829,050
876,269
869,914
FHLB advances
67,174
60,000
60,000
66,847
90,000
Other short-term borrowings
1,087
-
-
120
-
Subordinated debt
25,000
25,000
24,990
24,952
24,917
Other liabilities
7,762
11,658
14,250
11,408
14,907
Shareholders’ equity
145,678
145,030
146,152
143,760
149,237
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,022,657
$
1,067,010
$
1,128,943
$
1,177,448
$
1,200,509
Deposits
Total deposits decreased $152.8 million, or 16.3%, from $938.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $785.3 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily related to a reduction of $105.8 million in money market deposits and $95.8 million in interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $39.9 million in time deposits.
The Company continues to focus on the maintenance and development of its deposit base strategically with its funding requirements and liquidity needs, with an emphasis on serving the needs of its communities to provide a long-term relationship base to efficiently compete for and retain deposits in its market.
The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.
(in thousands, unaudited)
At quarter ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Demand:
Non-interest-bearing
$
58,014
$
56,731
$
54,712
$
60,320
$
53,849
Interest-bearing
240,819
270,532
302,468
335,411
336,645
Savings
55,288
54,184
54,074
56,342
50,582
Money market
279,699
301,165
328,324
346,023
385,480
Time
151,503
109,082
114,859
114,592
111,603
Total deposits
$
785,323
$
791,694
$
854,437
$
912,688
$
938,159
Loans
Total net loans amounted to $801.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $903.0 million at September 30, 2021, resulting in a net decrease of $101.1 million, or 11.2%, for the period, driven by higher loan payoffs and paydowns during the period primarily in the commercial and construction and development loan categories. Loans held-for-sale amounted to $13.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $33.2 million at September 30, 2021. The decline in loans held-for-sale was primarily related to the sale in the December 31, 2021 quarter of three commercial loans totaling $18.9 million. Average loan balances for the year ended September 30, 2022 totaled $854.8 million as compared to $984.1 million for the same period ending September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $129.3 million or 13.1%.
At September 30, 2022, gross loans, which excludes loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolios, with commercial loans accounting for 72.8% and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.7% of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 3.1% and consumer loans represented 2.4% of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at September 30, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, primarily reflected decreases of $40.0 million in commercial loans, $22.8 million in residential mortgage loans, and $38.8 million in construction and development loans.
The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition, excluding loans held-for-sale.
Loans
(in thousands, unaudited)
At quarter ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Residential mortgage
$
175,957
$
176,499
$
177,669
$
187,516
$
198,710
Construction and Development:
Residential and commercial
24,362
20,459
25,558
56,876
61,492
Land
550
2,054
4,603
2,138
2,204
Total construction and development
24,912
22,513
30,161
59,014
63,696
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
406,914
407,783
400,974
416,248
426,915
Farmland
11,506
15,348
15,624
15,582
10,297
Multi-family
55,295
54,879
54,788
54,448
66,332
Commercial and industrial
102,703
104,504
101,354
106,493
115,246
Other
13,356
13,955
7,978
7,433
10,954
Total commercial
589,774
596,469
580,718
600,204
629,744
Consumer:
Home equity lines of credit
13,233
12,432
12,283
13,174
13,491
Second mortgages
4,395
4,605
4,969
5,384
5,884
Other
2,136
2,182
2,237
2,282
2,299
Total consumer
19,764
19,219
19,489
20,840
21,674
Total loans
810,407
814,700
808,037
867,574
913,824
Deferred loan costs, net
537
566
574
667
629
Allowance for loan losses
(9,090
)
(9,309
)
(9,301
)
(10,037
)
(11,472
)
Loans Receivable, net
$
801,854
$
805,957
$
799,310
$
858,204
$
902,981
At September 30, 2022 the Company had $139.6 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, totaled $753,000 at September 30, 2022, and $3.7 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due a charge-off of $2.4 million related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan during the fiscal year and then transferred to OREO at a carrying value of $259,000. The decrease in OREO of $4.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, was attributed to a sale at carrying value and the transfer of a new commercial and industrial loan to OREO during the quarter totaling $259,000. Excluding the OREO property, NPAs totaled $1.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and $3.7 million, or 0.31% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans were $4.8 million at September 30, 2022, and $17.6 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily related to two TDR commercial real estate loans totaling $11.4 million that were sold during the December 31, 2021 period.
At September 30, 2022, NPAs totaled $1.3 million, or 0.12% of total assets, as compared with $8.7 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The decrease in NPAs is due to the decrease in non-accrual loans and OREO as described above.
Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of or for the quarter ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Non-accrual loans
$
753
$
1,075
$
1,101
$
1,790
$
3,697
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
243
401
3
-
-
Total non-performing loans
996
1,476
1,104
1,790
3,697
OREO
259
4,763
4,961
4,961
4,961
Total NPAs
$
1,255
$
6,239
$
6,065
$
6,751
$
8,658
Performing TDR loans
$
4,810
$
5,753
$
5,787
$
6,310
$
17,601
NPAs / total assets
0.12
%
0.61
%
0.55
%
0.59
%
0.72
%
Non-performing loans / total loans
0.12
%
0.18
%
0.14
%
0.21
%
0.40
%
Net charge-offs
$
215
$
(8
)
$
736
$
1,436
$
10,754
Net charge-offs /average loans(1)
0.11
%
(0.00
%)
0.35
%
0.63
%
4.61
%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans
1.12
%
1.14
%
1.15
%
1.16
%
1.26
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
912.7
%
630.7
%
842.5
%
560.7
%
310.3
%
Total assets
$
1,044,360
$
1,029,553
$
1,103,596
$
1,153,200
$
1,209,143
Total gross loans
810,407
814,700
808,037
867,574
913,824
Average net loans
817,938
811,829
846,420
899,430
933,727
Allowance for loan losses
9,090
9,309
9,301
10,037
11,472
________________
(1) Annualized.
The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022 amounted to $9.1 million, or 1.12% of total gross loans, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.26% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2021. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decline reflects the overall improvement in asset quality and decline in total loans of $101.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.
Capital
At September 30, 2022 the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $146.4 million, or 14.0% of total assets, compared to $142.2 million, or 11.8% of total assets at September 30, 2021, which continues to exceed all regulatory capital requirements. At September 30, 2022, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 19.27%, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.30%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 19.27% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.34%. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13%, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32%.
MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(in thousands, except for share data)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from depository institutions
$
4,677
$
99,670
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions
48,590
36,920
Total cash and cash equivalents
53,267
136,590
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
49,844
40,813
Equity securities, at fair value
1,374
1,500
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortizing cost
58,767
28,507
Restricted stock, at cost
7,104
7,776
Loans held-for-sale
13,780
33,199
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
801,854
902,981
Other real estate owned
259
4,961
Accrued interest receivable
4,252
3,512
Property and equipment, net
5,231
5,777
Deferred income taxes, net
3,722
3,530
Bank-owned life insurance
26,233
26,056
Other assets
18,673
13,941
Total assets
$
1,044,360
$
1,209,143
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
58,014
$
53,849
Interest-bearing
727,309
884,310
Total deposits
785,323
938,159
FHLB advances
80,000
90,000
Subordinated debt
25,000
24,934
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
1,002
1,022
Accrued interest payable
543
572
Other liabilities
6,047
12,288
Total liabilities
897,915
1,066,975
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,828,344 and 7,633,828 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021
76
76
Additional paid in capital
85,917
85,524
Retained earnings
67,247
60,296
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares
(756
)
(901
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(3,176
)
36
Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
(2,863
)
(2,863
)
Total shareholders’ equity
146,445
142,168
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,044,360
$
1,209,143
MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except for share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
8,323
$
8,330
$
31,832
$
36,370
Investment securities, taxable
617
403
2,181
1,449
Investment securities, tax-exempt
153
30
394
107
Dividends, restricted stock
96
89
342
459
Interest-bearing deposits
126
10
250
31
Total Interest and Dividend Income
9,315
8,862
34,999
38,416
Interest Expense
Deposits
849
1,240
3,534
6,748
Short-term borrowings
4
-
4
48
Long-term borrowings
198
415
776
2,029
Subordinated debt
355
382
1,371
1,531
Total Interest Expense
1,406
2,037
5,685
10,356
Net interest income
7,909
6,825
29,314
28,060
Provision for Loan Losses
-
10,626
-
11,176
Net Interest Income after Provision for
7,909
(3,801
)
29,314
16,884
Loan Losses
Other Income
Service charges and other fees
316
313
1,237
1,323
Rental income
48
54
196
217
Net gains on sale and call of investments
-
-
-
779
Net gains on sale of loans
22
45
100
788
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
171
167
794
656
Total Other Income
557
579
2,327
3,763
Other Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,401
2,337
9,393
9,143
Occupancy expense
535
542
2,138
2,198
Federal deposit insurance premium
62
77
277
313
Advertising
32
33
129
109
Data processing
275
332
1,259
1,267
Professional fees
855
790
3,831
3,178
Other real estate owned expense, net
56
-
305
866
Pennsylvania shares tax
126
169
592
678
Other operating expenses
912
804
4,842
3,199
Total Other Expense
5,254
5,084
22,766
20,951
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
3,212
(8,306
)
8,875
(304
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
634
(2,116
)
1,924
(212
)
Net Income (loss)
$
2,578
$
(6,190
)
$
6,951
$
(92
)
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
0.34
$
(0.82
)
$
0.92
$
(0.01
)
Diluted
$
0.34
$
(0.82
)
$
0.92
$
(0.01
)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
7,574,870
7,548,958
7,563,648
7,537,408
Diluted
7,581,105
7,550,766
7,564,212
7,538,116
MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share data) (annualized where applicable)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
(unaudited)
Statements of Operations Data
Interest income
$
9,315
$
8,557
$
8,862
Interest expense
1,406
1,264
2,037
Net interest income
7,909
7,293
6,825
Provision for loan losses
-
-
10,626
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses
7,909
7,293
(3,801
)
Other income
557
482
579
Other expense
5,254
5,439
5,084
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
3,212
2,336
(8,306
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
634
502
(2,116
)
Net income (loss)
$
2,578
$
1,834
$
(6,190
)
Earnings (Loss) (per Common Share)
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
(0.82
)
Diluted
$
0.34
$
0.24
$
(0.82
)
Statements of Financial Condition Data (Period-End)
Equity securities
$
1,374
$
1,412
$
1,500
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
49,844
53,080
40,813
Investment securities held to maturity
58,767
52,350
28,507
Loans held-for-sale
13,780
13,863
33,199
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
801,854
805,957
902,981
Total assets
1,044,360
1,029,553
1,209,143
Deposits
785,323
791,694
938,159
FHLB advances
80,000
60,000
90,000
Subordinated debt
25,000
25,000
24,934
Shareholders' equity
146,445
145,290
142,168
Common Shares Dividend Data
Cash dividends
$
-
$
-
$
-
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
7,574,870
7,569,806
7,548,958
Diluted
7,581,105
7,574,266
7,550,766
Operating Ratios
Return on average assets
1.01
%
69.00
%
(2.06
%)
Return on average equity
7.08
%
5.06
%
(16.59
%)
Average equity / average assets
14.25
%
13.59
%
12.43
%
Book value per common share (period-end)
$
19.18
$
19.03
$
18.65
Non-Financial Information (Period-End)
Common shareholders of record
369
371
379
Full-time equivalent staff
77
76
81
