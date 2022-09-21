U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.32
    +25.39 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,915.28
    +209.05 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,474.89
    +49.84 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.10
    +4.59 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.12
    +1.18 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.10
    +11.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.34 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9906
    -0.0066 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5400
    -0.0310 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1341
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0000
    +0.2970 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,306.95
    +381.86 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.63
    +5.76 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.72
    +34.06 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Malwarebytes lands a $100M cash injection weeks after laying off 125 employees

0
Carly Page
·2 min read

Cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes has announced it has received a $100 million cash injection from Vector Capital, a private equity firm that invests in established technology businesses.

Vector Capital might not be a household name, but the company has previously invested in companies like Corel, LANDesk, RealNetworks, WatchGuard and WinZip. The firm says it usually invests in companies with at least $100 million in revenue.

Vector’s minority investment in Malwarebytes, the exact specifics of which were not disclosed, comes just weeks after the cybersecurity firm laid off 125 employees, or about 14% of its global workforce. Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski told TechCrunch that the layoffs, which predominantly impacted employees in the San Francisco area, was more of a strategic reorganization than a reaction to market conditions.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's announcement, Kleczynski told TechCrunch that despite these layoffs, the company remains cash flow positive and is continuing to hire, something that will accelerate following Vector’s investment.

“Malwarebytes has grown every year since founding and this year is no exception. Last month we refocused the company on where we win; providing effective, easy to use cybersecurity solutions to those who are underserved by our competitors,” Kleczynski said. “This investment will enable us to further grow our team, innovate our products, and expand our MSP partner and international channel programs to best serve our existing and future customers.”

Kleczynski said the company plans to use the investment to consolidate its ownership structure and to further build out its product portfolio. Malwarebytes currently has 20,000 business customers and 3.5 million paying subscribers on the consumer side.

“In the last year, we have added vulnerability and patch management, DNS protection and cloud storage scanning with more prevention modules and new services being announced soon,” Kleczynski said. “Our strategy is to continue building out a robust product portfolio that simply and cost-effectively protects our customers.”

Sandy Gill, managing director at Vector Capital, added: “We look forward to supporting the company by leveraging our strong track record in building and scaling technology companies and working alongside management to further accelerate growth across both the consumer and corporate business lines.”

The funding by Vector Capital follows investments led by Highland Capital Partners and Fidelity Management and Research Company, with Malwarebytes raising a total of $80 million in funding since it was founded in 2008. The company’s $50 million Series B, led by Fidelity, valued the company at $625 million back in 2016.

Malwarebytes lays off 125 employees citing ‘strategic reorg’

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Vine: My jailed stalker Alex Belfield says he'll be back

    The Radio 2 presenter says he is "disgusted" at social media giants after experience left him "broken".

  • Wu announces permanent street changes in Boston following Orange Line shutdown

    Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announces that several street changes made to mitigate impacts from the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent.

  • Another Monster Rate Hike Is on the Way

    Here’s what another 75 basis point rate hike means for markets.

  • Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks -media

    Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday. The government will submit a bill at an extraordinary session of parliament next month that would revise the law governing hotels and inns, allowing them more power to enforce infection measures, the network said. The move would come at a time when Japan is expected to further ease its COVID-19 border controls, waiving visa requirements for certain tourists and removing a limit on daily arrivals.

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • Amazon's new Fire HD 8 tablets let you use Alexa without speaking

    Amazon has launched new Fire HD 8 tablets that let you invoke Alexa without speaking.

  • RBC Merges Technology Banking, Ventures Groups Under RBCx Name

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada is merging its RBC Ventures partnership group with its RBCx technology banking and innovation arm in a bid to capture more business from entrepreneurs at all stages of their startups’ growth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFe

  • 'I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. What can I do?'

    I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. For example, I was told to buy SoFi and lost money the whole … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Losing Money on Investments. How Can My Advisor Let This Happen? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • General Mills Boosts Outlook. Higher Prices and Asset Sales Are Helping.

    The company expects adjusted earnings for the full fiscal year to grow by up to 5% versus prior prediction of an up to 3% increase.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • S&P 500 History Points to a Sharp Bounce After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- For equity investors sunk in gloom, the interest rate rise expected from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday may actually yield some relief.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightUS stock mark

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.

  • Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, the investing community wisely pays close attention. Since taking the reins in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate gain of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. While there are a lot of factors that have played a role in Warren Buffett's success, including his love of cyclical companies and dividend stocks, it's his patience that's proven most important.

  • Is Netflix Stock About to Soar?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock might be pushing its way back into Wall Street's good graces. Wall Street pros are also issuing bullish outlooks around its move into advertising. The clearest signal about an end to Netflix's 2022 stock price slump came in its mid-July earnings update.

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks push higher ahead of rate decision

    U.S. stocks gained at Wednesday's open as the Federal Reserve’s highly-anticipated rate announcement kept investors on edge.

  • Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

    The stock market suffered a setback on Tuesday, giving back gains from Monday's session amid renewed fears about what the Federal Reserve might do when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. As the stock market becomes more volatile, investors are increasingly appreciating companies that reward them with predictable and growing streams of dividend income. Today, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it would boost its quarterly payout to shareholders.

  • Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: Here Are 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week

    Cathie Wood went looking for discounts last week. The co-founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, known for her bold calls on technology stocks, went searching through the bargain bin of beaten-down stocks last week and came away with some real winners. Twilio could well be one of the most successful companies you've never heard of -- but it's almost certain you've interacted with its groundbreaking platform, which integrates communication software with mobile apps.