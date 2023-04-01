U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,430.77
    +75.94 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Malwarebytes Launches WorldBytes for Real-Life Threat Assessments

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Users can scan their physical environment to discover real-world cyber dangers with a side of humor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, is taking the next great leap in security with the launch of WorldBytes, a best-in-class, first-of-its-kind, next-generation mobile security application that takes the malware scanning technologies that customers know and love and applies them to the first frontier of human evolution: real life interactions. Powered by Malwarebytes and next-level AI technology, users can use their mobile devices to scan the world around them and get real-time threat assessments of anything and everything – including questionable Tinder dates, the unlabeled sauce at the back of their fridge and their neighborhood cat. The responses, powered by ChatGPT, humorously explain the potential cyber risks lurking within.

(PRNewsfoto/Malwarebytes)
(PRNewsfoto/Malwarebytes)

Download WorldBytes: try.malwarebytes.com/worldbytes

"We're proud of our powerful malware scanning engine and the peace of mind it gives users by stopping threats on their devices," said Mark Beare, General Manager of Consumer, Malwarebytes. "We took that same idea and brought it to the physical world with WorldBytes. Users can reveal the hidden cyber threats around them in a humorous way, helping to make cybersecurity accessible and relevant for all."

Malwarebytes believes that cybersecurity can be effective, yet simple and intuitive for users. A recently launched campaign, "Protection You Can Trust," leverages humor again to make cybersecurity engaging and accessible for all. The campaign's first two films poke fun at some of the internet's most notorious troublemakers and illustrate how — with just a few clicks in Malwarebytes — you can scan, clean and protect your device, shutting down cyber threats and scams. Watch them on YouTube.

While we can't give users real threat intelligence on everyday objects, we hope they enjoy playing with WorldBytes. Consumers ready to protect their devices from malware, ransomware, spyware and other cyberthreats can learn more at www.malwarebytes.com/for-home.

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit our newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions and its world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe. The effectiveness and ease-of-use of Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent third parties including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB, AV-TEST (consumer and business), Gartner Peer Insights, G2 Crowd and CNET. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Malwarebytes Media Contact:
Ashley Stewart, Director, Public & Analyst Relations 
press@malwarebytes.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malwarebytes-launches-worldbytes-for-real-life-threat-assessments-301787610.html

SOURCE Malwarebytes

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Revives Old Banking Dream in Pursuing $250 Billion Twitter Valuation

    Behind the billionaire’s gamble to turn Twitter into a company worth more than 10 times its current valuation is an idea he has hung on to for more than two decades: digital banking.

  • GM Taps Google To Phase Out Apple CarPlay From EVs Starting With 2024 Chevrolet Blazer

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) plans to phase out the popular Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies that allow drivers to bypass a vehicle's infotainment systems, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. GM proposes to shift to built-in infotainment systems developed with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google for future electric cars, Reuters reports. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allow users to mirror their smartphone screens in a vehicle's d

  • Decentralized Liquidity Platform Synthetix Sees Jump in Fees Collected Amid Incentive Campaign

    Synthetix generated more than $730K in fees on March 30 ahead of the start of its allocation of 200,000 OP tokens to traders.

  • OpenAI may have to halt ChatGPT releases following FTC complaint

    A complaint to the FTC accuses OpenAI of breaking the law, and wants it to freeze releases of AI systems like ChatGPT.

  • Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed by her half-sister

    The lawsuit said the royal made "false and malicious statements" in her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and elsewhere.

  • 2 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Computer Industry

    The Computer - Mini Computers industry is suffering from waning demand for PC, massive supply-chain and logistical issues, and geopolitical challenges. However, the strong demand for enterprise devices bodes well for Apple (AAPL) and HP (HPQ).

  • How Apple Pay Later Will Pressure PayPal, Cash App And Affirm

    Apple's launch of buy now, pay later offerings didn't move AAPL stock much, but investors in PayPal, Square and Affirm took notice.

  • Huawei reported its biggest annual decline in profit amid American sanctions on chip technology

    Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei reported its largest annual decline in profit on Friday (March 31), citing China’s strict pandemic restrictions and rising commodity prices for its drop in sales. The company pegged last year’s profit at 35.6 billion yuan ($5.18 billion), marking a staggering 69% year-on-year decline.

  • Like a Stopped Clock, Elon Musk Is Right About AI

    Musk's history with artificial intelligence is complicated. Focus on the other 1,800 tech experts who are calling for a pause, Paul M. Barrett writes.

  • Netflix scaling back movie output, cuts jobs in restructuring

    Netflix is restructuring movie production, combining units, losing executives and cutting some jobs. The initiative is a move the company hopes will aid in decision-making.

  • ChatGPT, Show Me The Money! Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) aims to tap the popularity of its OpenAI’s GPT-4 powered Bing search engine by introducing ads helping advertisers reach people in a high-quality and targeted environment. Microsoft said there are now more than 100 million daily users of Bing. New scenarios like chat drive engagement, including more than 100 million chats. Of the millions of users in Preview, one-third are new to Bing, creating a net new opportunity for publishers. Also Read: Microsoft Positioned To

  • ABC News lays off senior executives in Disney's cost-cutting drive

    Walt Disney Co's ABC News laid off several senior executives Thursday, as it restructures its newsroom, two sources confirmed. The reductions are part of Disney's previously announced plan to cut 7,000 positions as it seeks to control costs and become a more streamlined operation. ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the downsizing and restructuring in a memo to staff that was seen by Reuters.

  • TikTok attorney: China can't get U.S. data under plan

    Under intense scrutiny from Washington that could lead to a potential ban, the top attorney for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance defended the social media platform’s plan to safeguard U.S. user data from China. “The basic approach that we’re following is to make it physically impossible for any government, including the Chinese government, to get access to U.S. user data," said general counsel Erich Andersen during a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press at a cybersecurity conference in Sausalito, California, on Friday sponsored by the Hewlett Foundation and Aspen Digital and featuring top government officials, tech executives and journalists.

  • Column: Afraid of AI? The startups selling it want you to be

    ChatGPT and other new AI services benefit from a science fiction-infused marketing frenzy unlike anything in recent memory. There's more to fear here than killer robots.

  • Musk’s Twitter Antics Keep Some Advertisers Away, Curbing Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- In the weeks after Elon Musk acquired Twitter Inc., hundreds of advertisers paused spending on the platform, wary of the changes the mercurial billionaire might bring to the social media platform. Months later, many still haven’t returned, despite efforts by Twitter’s sales team to woo them back with steep discounts and new safety tools.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Le

  • ChatGPT sparks investment frenzy and soul searching in China's artificial intelligence drive

    When the world first witnessed the power of OpenAI's conversational bot ChatGPT late last year, one social media post quickly went viral in China, attempting to explain why this artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough did not happen in the country. The most widely-shared answer, provided by an anonymous author, was that Chinese technology firms were just too short-sighted to bear the cost of long-term investment, choosing instead to rush towards technologies that can be quickly commercialised.

  • ZeroSync and Blockstream to Broadcast Bitcoin Zero-Knowledge Proofs From Space

    The two partners say using zero-knowledge proofs will allow Bitcoin nodes to sync quickly from anywhere on earth, “even without Internet.”

  • Apple wins appeal against UK's decision to investigate its mobile browser

    LONDON (Reuters) -Apple Inc won its appeal against the decision by Britain's antitrust regulator to launch an investigation into its mobile browser and cloud gaming services, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled on Friday. Regulator the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) opened a full investigation in November into the dominance of Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google in mobile browsers, and the possibility of the iPhone maker restricting the cloud gaming market through its app store. Apple argued that the CMA had "no power" to launch such a probe because it did so too late.

  • Italy to block ChatGPT over data protection issues

    Italy is ordering a block on ChatGPT over concerns OpenAI is mishandling data.

  • XPeng Bets On Driver Assistance Software In China By 2024, Level Competition With Tesla

    On Friday, XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) said it is upgrading its advanced driver assistance software and plans to make all its functions available to drivers across China by 2024. XPeng's XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is similar to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, which the U.S. automaker rolled out four years ago but has yet to make available in China, Reuters reports. XPeng currently offers XNGP in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen for the drivers of its