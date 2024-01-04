'Mama, you just won half a million dollars': Arkansas woman wins big with scratch-off

Lucille Robinson and her children holding a $500,000 check.

An Arkansas woman has a lot more rainy day money after winning half a million dollars from a scratch-off.

Lucille Robinson of Little Rock cashed in her $500,000 ticket from the Arkansas Lottery on Dec. 27 after she won a 200X instant game, the lottery said.

Robinson was with her son Dewayne Johnson at the 12th Street Market in Little Rock when she decided to spend $20 on a ticket, choosing the 200X for its aesthetic appeal and color, the lottery said.

Robinson scratched off the ticket while they were still in the gas station and gave it to Johnson to check if she had won anything.

"Mama, you just won half a million dollars," Johnson told Robinson, according to the lottery.

Robinson told lottery officials that she was excited and immediately thanked God, then called her other son and a granddaughter before going to the ticket claim center.

Robinson, who is in the habit of buying lottery tickets two to three times a week, told lottery officials that she's going to use the money to pay off bills and other expensive and save some for a rainy day. She also hopes to enhance her family's quality of life, she told them.

What is a 200X instant game?

Each state has its own exclusive '200X' scratch-off game. In California, the top prize is $10 million, while in Arkansas it is $500,000. The games aren't the same, but they share the same name.

In Arkansas, four top prizes were available, and Robinson purchased the last $500,000 ticket.

What are the odds of winning 200X?

The probability of winning a prize worth 200 times the initial amount is one in 2.99.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

