MamaMancini’s Appoints Meghan Henson to Board of Directors

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

Seasoned Human Resources Executive Brings 20+ Years of Experience to the Board of Directors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the appointment of seasoned human resources (HR) executive Meghan Henson to its Board of Directors.

Meghan Henson is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience as a versatile human resources professional, leading HR strategy and execution at leading global organizations. Ms. Henson is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Avantor, a leading global provider of integrated, tailored solutions for the life sciences and advanced technology industries. There she is responsible for all aspects of Avantor’s global human resources organization, including compensation and benefits, learning, talent development, workforce management and employee relations. She joined Avantor in January 2021, prior to which she served as CHRO for both XPO Logistics and Chubb Insurance.

Earlier in her career, Meghan held various HR leadership roles at PepsiCo and was previously a management consultant at Deloitte as well as Willis Towers Watson. Ms. Henson was also a William Davidson Institute Fellow at Vietnam National Coal Corporation in Hanoi. She also served as an instructor at ACTY English School in Kyoto, Japan and Jinan University in Guangzhou, China. Ms. Henson earned an MBA and Master’s Degree in Public Policy from University of Michigan as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in East Asian studies and Political Science from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Meghan’s deep knowledge and experience in the human resources field will be an invaluable asset to the company as we evolve into a truly national platform company,” said Adam L. Michaels, CEO of MamaMancini’s. “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to welcome Meghan to the position – we are pleased to have someone of her caliber helping us strive for excellence in our corporate governance initiatives as well as guiding us as we build the culture to compliment and accelerate our ‘one stop shop’ deli solution strategy.”

Meghan Henson added: “I am thrilled to join the MamaMancini’s Board, helping to drive this increasingly dynamic and successful family of brands forward as we seek to realize our shared vision of becoming a national platform company. I look forward to providing guidance to the management team as we all strive to build long-term value for our shareholders.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with products offered in over 45,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


