MamaMancini’s Celebrates National Meatball Day with Live Promotional Appearances on QVC®

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
MMMB
  • MMMB
MamaMancini&#39;s Holdings, Inc.
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, today celebrates National Meatball Day with live promotional appearances by co-founder and Company ambassador Dan Mancini on QVC® featuring its bestselling meatball and meat loaf products.

Each year on March 9th, National Meatball Day honors the meatball, a popular food around the world whose origins date back over 2,000 years. To mark this year’s occasion, MamaMancini’s will hold four live airings hosted by spokesperson Dan Mancini throughout the day on QVC® with three airings featuring Jumbo Meatballs in Sauce, the Company’s number one selling item, and one airing of its famous meat loaf. QVC® is America’s largest direct to consumer marketer with a reach into over 100 million homes.

“National Meatball Day is a fun opportunity to share our number one selling meatballs with QVC® customers, and a unique occasion to promote our brand,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “MamaMancini’s has a long history of success on the QVC® shopping network, seeing incredible success with our beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf and plant-based products. The network remains a key strategic partner for us.

“QVC’s unique direct-to-consumer platform, which reaches millions of shoppers nationwide, is an excellent platform to promote current products and an exciting destination to launch new products. We hope everyone enjoys the day with a meal featuring delicious, high-quality meatballs, and we thank QVC for their exciting role in our direct-to-consumer business,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC and through Amazon Fresh. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


