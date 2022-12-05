MamaMancini’s to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call on December 12 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022 after market close on December 12, 2022.



“Reiterating my comments from the LD Micro conference, the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was highlighted by strong organic revenue growth from cross selling our portfolio of Deli solutions, as well as inorganic growth from the acquisition of T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch,” said Adam L. Michaels, CEO of MamaMancini’s. “We also continue to harvest the ongoing success of our margin enhancement initiatives. We believe we are well positioned to return to a more normalized level of profitability in the third quarter – helping to create the foundation for long-term shareholder value creation. I look forward to sharing our progress on our upcoming earnings call on December 12, 2022.”

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, December 12, 2022 to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13734209

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581056&tp_key=4f39d94f1d

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, January 12, 2023. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13734209. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with products offered in over 45,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



