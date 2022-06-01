U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

MamaMancini’s to Participate in Benzinga All-Access Show in June

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
  • MMMB
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

CEO Carl Wolf to Appear on the Live Investor Event on Friday, June 3rd, 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, today announced that management will participate in the Benzinga All-Access Show taking place Friday, June 3rd at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time.

Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, is scheduled to present at the event as follows:

Benzinga All-Access Show
Date: Friday, June 3rd, 2022
Presentation Time: 10:20 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8NtymvAxss

A live audio webcast and an archived replay will be available using the link above. To attend the live virtual investor event, please use the webcast link above.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC and through Amazon Fresh. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


