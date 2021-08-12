U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

MamaMancini's to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Today

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
2 min read
In this article:
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, announced that management will participate in a virtual closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market today, August 12, 2021 in celebration of listing its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 15, 2021.

In recognition of this significant milestone, Chief Executive Officer Carl Wolf and Chief Financial Officer Larry Morgenstein will virtually preside and will be digitally joined by other members of the Company's Board and senior leadership team.

"I'm honored to virtually ring the Nasdaq closing bell on behalf of our valued employees and shareholders," said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “The bell ringing ceremony is a testament to our people and products, and the incredible momentum we have demonstrated. We're thrilled to celebrate this important achievement and couldn't be more excited about our future."

The virtual ceremony will take place approximately 15 minutes before the 4:00 p.m. Eastern time market close and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


