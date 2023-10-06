Mama's Creations, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MAMA) top owners are individual investors with 45% stake, while 24% is held by insiders

Key Insights

Mama's Creations' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 17 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insider ownership in Mama's Creations is 24%

If you want to know who really controls Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 24% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Mama's Creations.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mama's Creations?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Mama's Creations already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Mama's Creations, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 8.1% of Mama's Creations shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Mama's Creations' case, its President, Matthew Brown, is the largest shareholder, holding 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.1% and 3.6% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 17 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Mama's Creations

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Mama's Creations, Inc.. Insiders own US$38m worth of shares in the US$159m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 45% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mama's Creations better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Mama's Creations .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

