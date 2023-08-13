Is Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Potentially Undervalued?

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Mama's Creations’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Mama's Creations Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Mama's Creations’s ratio of 38.36x is above its peer average of 16.58x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Food industry. Furthermore, Mama's Creations’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Mama's Creations generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Mama's Creations' earnings are expected to increase by 83%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MAMA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MAMA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MAMA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MAMA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

