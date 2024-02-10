Is Mama's Creations, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MAMA) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Mama's Creations' (NASDAQ:MAMA) stock is up by a considerable 24% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Mama's Creations' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mama's Creations is:

39% = US$7.0m ÷ US$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Mama's Creations' Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that Mama's Creations has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Mama's Creations' exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Mama's Creations' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is MAMA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MAMA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Mama's Creations Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mama's Creations doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Mama's Creations' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

