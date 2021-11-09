This Mamiya 645 AF Kit is a Great Way to Get into Medium Format

If you’ve ever wanted to get into medium format cameras and have a single one to stick with you, then this is it. Lots of photographers say that you should get a 6×7 format camera. But the truth is that you can still make great work with a 645 camera. As a matter of fact, everyone that touts the 6×7 format would probably not mind owning a Contax 645. But if you’re not ready for that sort of plunge, there’s the Mamiya 645 AF in the Rare Camera Store. It’s in great condition, and photographers have used the lenses to do fantastic photos.

Here’s the blip from the description over at Blue Moon Camera:

“The Mamiya 645AF camera is a medium format, auto focus camera that creates a negative that is 6cm x 4.5cm on 120 film. The Mamiya 80mm f2.8 645 AF lens is the “standard” lens for the Mamiya 645 auto focus cameras. The 80mm lens on a 6×4.5 negative is roughly equivalent to a 46mm lens on a 35mm negative.” “This camera is clean and ready to shoot! “

Indeed, this is in great condition, and it’s only $1,800. Photographers can do great work with this system. Although it’s not the same, we’ve featured photographers who’ve bought into it. Photographer Cyrus Arnieri said in an interview with us that they love using the 70mm lens and Portra 400. They specifically talk about the clarity of the photos. Granted, this kit is coming with an 80mm f2.8 lens.

Similarly, Rob Walwyn has used the system with Kodak Aerochrome before.

I’m going to also state a few pretty obvious facts here:

The 645 system still gives you a bigger negative than 35mm.

Photographers geek out over the Fujifilm GF system, and the sensor isn’t as big as 645.

645 lets you have more photos per roll of film. And that’s not really a bad thing at all. Sometimes it’s better to shoot a bunch of 645 photos than possibly get something in 6×7 format that you don’t like.

Wedding photographers, for many years, used 645 medium format cameras.

645 medium format cameras like this Mamiya 645 AF use beautiful lenses. Mamiya has arguably some of the best ever made.

Unfortunately, you can’t covert to this a 645 AFD, which can then use digital backs. Mamiya used to do it, and I’m not sure of anyone that knows how to do it anymore.

Some of my favorite medium format photos were shot on a 645 system.

Seriously, it’s hard to go wrong here. If you shoot a lot of black and white film plus develop it yourself, you’ll get beautiful images. If you shoot slide film, you’ll be in love with the look of the slides once you get them back from the lab. Even if you shoot Portra the way that Cyrus does, you’ll get lovely images. But just image how CineStill will look?

Blue Moon Camera also has a six-month warranty on the camera. That’s one of the many reasons why we chose them as a partner for the Rare Camera Store; because they’re fantastic.

