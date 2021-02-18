U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,916.25
    -11.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,502.00
    -47.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,613.75
    -86.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.00
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.28
    +0.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    +9.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    27.20
    -0.11 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.39
    +0.93 (+4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.7540
    -0.1170 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,721.66
    +393.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,056.07
    -3.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,690.73
    -20.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,236.09
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Mammography System Market Revenue to Cross USD 4B by 2027: Global Market Insights, Inc.

·5 min read

Major mammography system market players include Analogic Corporation, Hologic, Canon Medical System Corporation (Toshiba Medical System Corporation), Fujifilm Holding Corporation, GE healthcare, Hologic, and Siemens Healthineers.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Mammography System Market by Product (Analog Systems, Full Field Digital Mammography System (FFDM), Breast Tomosynthesis System), Technology (Screen Film, 2D Mammography, 3D Mammography), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of mammography system will cross $4 billion by 2027. The rising incidence of breast cancer coupled with continuous technological advancement in the field of mammography devices will foster market growth.

Major factors augmenting the burden of breast cancer are the increasing geriatric population, history of breast cancer, dense breast tissue, obesity, alcohol consumption, and radiation exposure. Innovation in mammography devices allows the early detection of breast cancers. The mammography machines produce exceptionally sharp images and seamless transition between imaging mode and advanced clinical application. Thus, these features help in the early detection of breast cancer, thereby rendering it favorable for timely treatment protocol.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2637

The increasing number of product launches coupled with speedy product approval is positively impacting the mammography system market expansion. Introduction AI-based breast imaging technology is improving the clinical outcome and saving time. AI-based mammography devices can accurately and reliably classify breast tissues without any intervention. The introduction of such mammography devices has reduced the cost of treatment, owing to the reduction in false positive and abnormal interpretation. Thus, continuous technological advancements and the availability of advanced treatment options will create demand for mammography systems in foreseeable future.

Full field digital mammography (FFDM) dominated more than 66% of the market share in 2020 led by increasing adoption rate and significant improvement in clinical outcome. Moreover, these systems offer enhanced screening in young as well as dense breast tissue women. Thus, the superior benefits of full field digital mammography devices compared with other devices will boost the product demand.

Increasing use of 3D mammography devices in various applications of breast cancer is propelling the mammography system market value. The 3D mammography technology provides advanced images of breast tissues and characterization of breast lesions. Thus, availability of reimbursement to patients, low recall rates, and significant rise in detection of invasive cancer will fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.

The hospital segment is projected to reach over USD 2.5 billion by 2027. An increasing number of breast cancer cases globally will drive the number of mammography screenings in hospitals. The availability of high-end technology coupled with the presence of experienced radiologists also influences device usage. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement for mammography tests in hospitals and government initiatives will significantly contribute to the overall market revenue.

The Asia-Pacific mammography system market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer cases and the growing awareness about early diagnosis of cancer among young and adult women are driving the screening procedure demand in the region. In addition, growing healthcare expenditure, rising usage of novel technologies, and availability of mobile screening tools will further spur the market demand in the coming year.

Request for customization of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2637

Major players operating in the global mammography system market include Analogic Corporation, Hologic, Canon Medical System Corporation (Toshiba Medical System Corporation), Fujifilm Holding Corporation, GE healthcare, Hologic, and Siemens Healthineers. Established industry leaders are continuously involved in product development and adoption of novel technologies. These companies are focusing on the enhancement of distribution networks to boost the product reach and sales.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Mammography System Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product

3.4.2 By technology

3.4.3 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Reimbursement landscape

3.8 Technology landscape

3.9 Pricing analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) at

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/mammography-systems-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

mammography-system-market-growth.png
Mammography System Market Growth Predicted at 7.8% Through 2027: GMI
Full field digital mammography (FFDM) dominated more than 66% of the market share in 2020 led by increasing adoption rate and significant improvement in clinical outcome.

Related Links

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Medical Imaging Market

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mammography-system-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-4b-by-2027-global-market-insights-inc-301230548.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations. Palantir stock also faces a test on Thursday when its IPO lock-up period expires.

  • Cathie Wood Talks Tesla, Bitcoin, SPACs And More On CNBC: Here Are The Highlights

    Famed investor and ETF manager Cathie Wood joined Scott Wapner and Bob Pisani on the “Halftime Report” on CNBC Wednesday to share opinions on some holdings across her funds. Wood On Tesla: Wood has been a notable bull on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and it remains the largest holding in the signature Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK). “Our confidence in Tesla has grown,” Wood said. The fund manager said no one is modeling the ride-share potential for Tesla when forecasting revenue and price targets. Rideshare could be more profitable for Tesla than electric vehicles. Related Link: 7 Stocks That Fit Cathie Wood’s Big Ideas 2021, Could Be Added To Ark ETFs Wood On Bitcoin: Wood has been bullish on Bitcoin recently hitting on the rise in valuation that could be seen if every S&P 500 company allocated 1% of cash to the cryptocurrency. “We have individuals now who really understand,” Wood said on Gary Gensler, the new U.S. SEC Chair. Gensler taught a class on blockchain and Bitcoin at MIT and understand the technology and valuation, Wood added. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) is a popular option for investors in the U.S. to get exposure to Bitcoin as no ETFs are available currently. Wood said the probability of a Bitcoin ETF goes up with new administration understanding cryptocurrency. The fund manager praises companies like Tesla and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) who are “on the right side of change” by adding Bitcoin and diversifying their cash holdings. Wood On Telemedicine: One of the largest holdings in the Ark ETFs is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The telemedicine company is held in the Ark Innovation ETF, Ark Genomic Internet ETF (BATS: ARKG) and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). “We had a great opportunity to buy into Teladoc when stay-at-home stocks flattened out,” Wood said. Despite the stock being up 40% in 2021, Wood remains bullish and thinks the company was hurt by public sentiment of the acquisition of Livongo. “This is a beautiful acquisition for Teladoc,"Wood said, adding that the two companies will create a powerhouse of data together. Wood on SPACs: The Ark fund manager has added several SPACs to the portfolio recently, including some that have completed mergers and others like Experience Investment (NASDAQ: EXPC) that are in the merger process. Wood named DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) and Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) as former SPACs that the Ark funds own. “We are investing in them,” Wood said of SPACs. “We’re being very careful.” Wood said the fund is selective and doesn’t like the incentive structure of some SPACs. The fund manager noted SPACs remain a way for the public markets to invest in some growth sooner than the traditional IPO route. Space ETF: Wood is launching a space ETF under the Ark umbrella of funds soon. Due to a quiet period with the SEC, Wood couldn’t discuss specific space stocks, but was bullish on the overall industry. She called space exploration the right side of change. “We see SpaceX, Blue Origin pushing the envelope,” Wood said of the private companies. She highlighted the work that Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have done in the space industry. The costs of launching rockets are coming down dramatically, which could lead to strong growth in the sector, according to Wood. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaQuantumScape Could Have Breakthrough EV Battery Technology: WedbushOrigin Materials Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know About Pepsi-, Danone-, Nestle-Backed Company© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Today, we’re looking at two small-cap biotech firms whose stocks have struck a rut. Each company has hit a recent clinical setback that sent the share price falling, erasing previous gains and sending it back down to low levels. Setbacks of this sort are not uncommon in the biotech industry, and in fact highlight the risk and speculative nature of the industry. So what should investors do, when a stock collapses? Is this a matter of poor fundamentals? And has the stock’s price found its low point yet? That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, some 5-star analysts see an attractive entry point for both. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that these two tickers have earned Moderate or Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first beaten-down name we're looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on degenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer’s. The company's lead candidate is COR388, also called atuzaginstat. Atuzaginstat is currently under investigation in the GAIN trial, a study of its efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease. The trial is fully enrolled, with 643 patients, and the company was moving toward an open label enrollment (OLE) section of the Phase 2/3 study. During a routine regulatory update, Cortexyme announced that the OLE phase would be halted, although the primary GAIN study will continue, with results due to be released in Q4 2021. The announcement of the partial halt triggered a 35% drop in share price. The partial hold was prompted by adverse events on the liver during the atuzaginstat trial. The hepatic symptoms were reversible and showed no long-term lasting effects. The FDA reviewed these records, and in collaboration with Cortexyme the decision was made to hold the OLE while continuing with GAIN. This decision allows the main thrust of the program to continue, while working out a new protocol for the OLE. The purpose of the OLE is to test long-term efficacy and tolerability of the drug. In a review of Cortexyme after the announcement, HC Wainwright’s 5-star analyst Andrew Fein noted, “Cortexyme's announcement of a partial clinical hold on the OLE study of atuzaginstat is disappointing, but the reversible nature of the liver toxicity might provide some ray of hope for Cortexyme. We believe that the pivotal trial's continuation suggests that the drug-induced liver injury might not be severe enough to halt the program.” Turning to the near-term, Fein adds, “Continuation of the GAIN trial is encouraging despite the partial hold on OLE. It suggests that FDA plans to wait for the additional data from the pivotal trial before coming to any conclusion. Management shared that nearly one-third of the GAIN patients have completed the study and way past the 12-week time point, suggesting that they are out of risk.” To this end, Fein rates CRTX a Buy, and his $76 price target indicates confidence in a 147% growth potential. (To watch Fein’s track record, click here) Overall, Cortexyme has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 6 recent reviews breaking down 4 to 1 to 1, Buy-Hold-Sell. The stock’s $83.60 average price target suggests that Wall Street sees a high potential here, on the order of ~170% upside from the trading price of $30.74. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Immunovant (IMVT) Next up is Immunovant, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical research firm, focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, a class of diseases in which the immune system attacks the patient’s own body. The firm’s lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, is undergoing trials as a treatment for thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The drug described as “a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody,” delivered by subcutaneous injection. On February 2, Immunovant’s stock plunged 42%, and it has been falling ever since. The precipitating factor was an announcement by the company that IMVT-1401 has had its Phase 2b clinical trial, for thyroid eye disease, halted temporarily, due to patients experiencing dangerous rises in their LDL levels. LDLs are the potentially harmful form of cholesterol, which have been connected to cardiovascular disease. Despite the clinical setback, Stiffel’s 5-star analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on IMVT shares, along with a $28 price target. This figure suggests a 52% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) “Interestingly, increases have only been seen in TED patients, and our review of the literature suggests a few things: (1) it's likely this is TED specific given the biology- see below for details, but we don't think similar LDL increases will be seen in other indications outside TED; and (2) other anti-thyroid therapies used in Graves/TED also see similar increases in LDL, which end up being transient. We think IMVT-1401, in away, is replicating this mechanism," the analyst noted. Archila summed up, "While we will need to see additional data from the company to confirm... we don't think this program is dead.” Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus view on IMVT would suggest that Wall Street generally agrees with Archila’s assessment. This rating is derived from 8 recent reviews, which include 7 Buys and only a single Hold. The average price target here stands at $40.38, implying ~121% upside for the next 12 months. (See IMVT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator is at a dangerous level, but he just bought these stocks anyway

    Warren Buffett goes on the hunt for stocks in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing.

  • Warren Buffett is right to bet big on 5G: former Cisco CEO

    Former Cisco CEO John Chambers weighs in on Warren Buffett's big bets on 5G.

  • Warren Buffett Dumped GOLD Stock Ahead Of Gold-Price Death Cross

    Massive new fiscal spending under Democrats supports the gold bull case long term, but faster Fed tightening could weigh on gold for a while.

  • We were ‘dangerously close’ to collapse of ‘entire system,’ says Interactive Brokers founder ahead of GameStop hearing

    Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., on Wednesday explained the dire situation in which the market stood in late January as individual investors on social-media platforms were banding together to send a handful of heavily shorted stocks dramatically higher.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts Approaching

    Investors are always searching out the stock market’s best opportunities. One of the go-to places for outsized returns, is the biotech sector. These companies, like investors, are also on a quest; to find medical solutions where needed. When one strikes medical gold, the rewards can be phenomenal for early investors who were quick to recognize the potential. However, where the space offers handsome reward, it is fraught with risk. Should a company fail to deliver the requirements to bring a treatment to market, the implications can be brutal for the stock, and therefore, to investors’ pockets. After the completion of clinical tests, the final hurdle in getting a drug approved is a date with the regulators. PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) dates – the deadline of the FDA’s review of new drugs - determine whether a treatment is fit for purpose or not and a yay or nay can act as a major catalyst to send shares either soaring or crashing. With this in mind, we opened the TipRanks database to get the lowdown on three biotech stocks awaiting upcoming PDUFA dates. All are currently Buy-rated, with Street analysts predicting strong gains in the year ahead. Cormedix (CRMD) We'll start off with Cormedix, a biopharma company specializing in the field of infectious and inflammatory diseases, whose PDUFA date is fast-approaching. Cormedix’ sole focus right now is Defencath, a synthetic broad-spectrum antimicrobial and antifungal drug, and on February 28, the FDA will decide whether it cuts the mustard. The company has been developing the treatment to thwart catheter-related bloodstream infections (“CRBSIs”) in patients with end-stage renal disease receiving hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. Defencath is already on the market in Europe and other regions going by the brand name of Neutrolin. B. Riley analyst Andrew D’Silva thinks the FDA’s recent actions bode well for the drug's chances of approval. "CRMD was granted priority review for the candidate, which reduced the FDA's review time of the submission from ~10 months to ~6 months, and the FDA subsequently determined an AdCom meeting was not needed. As a result, we are increasing the probability of success related to an FDA approval from 70% to 85%, which is in line with typical approval rates seen for candidates once an NDA/BLA have been submitted," D’Silva commented. Taking onto account the candidate’s Phase 3 study results, in which the treatment showed a statistically meaningful drop of 71% in CRBSI in patients undergoing hemodialysis compared to heparin, D’Silva thinks Defencath could save the healthcare system around $1 billion a year. This is without even taking into account the “benefits related to reduced antibiotic use, improved quality of life, reduced mortality, or a willingness-to-pay (WTP) per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) gained.” D’Silva’s calculations lead him to believe Cormedix’ TAM (total addressable market) for hemodialysis is in the region of $1.7 billion. In line with his optimistic approach, D’Silva rates CRMD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $25 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential gain of 75% could be in the cards. (To watch D’Silva’s track record, click here) Overall, CRMD shares get a unanimous thumbs up, with 4 Buys backing the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares sell for $14.30, and the average price target of $22 suggests an upside potential of ~54% from that level. (See CRMD stock analysis on TipRanks) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Next up, we have Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and unlike Cormedix, the company has a varied pipeline of drugs in different stage of progress - all focusing on weakening diseases with significant unmet medical need. The upcoming catalyst for Kiniksa is the March 21 PDUFA date for rilonacept, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis (RP), an agonizing and debilitating autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease. The FDA has granted both orphan drug and breakthrough therapy status for the treatment which showed positive topline results in the Phase 3 study. With roughly 40,000 patients with RP in the U.S. either looking for or undergoing medical treatment, Kiniksa’s focus is on bringing to market a treatment that not only addresses the symptoms of a pericarditis recurrence but also lowers the probability of future recurrences. Among the fans is Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten, who believes the company has the right approach. “We believe the commercial messaging is sound and straightforward: in addition to the impressive top-line efficacy, key secondary endpoints of patient-reported quality-of-life and tapering of background medication support its use,” the 5-star analyst opined. The analyst added, “In all, we see KNSA’s rational commercialization strategy for rilo as encouraging and expect the program to be well received by cardiologists who treat disproportionate numbers of recurrent pericarditis patients and by patients given the rapid onset of convincing benefit.” Based on all of the above, Nierengarten rates KNSA an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $35 price target. This target puts the upside potential at 55%. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here) Other analysts share a similar enthusiasm with Nierengarten when it comes to KNSA. As 3 Buy ratings were assigned in the last three months compared to no Holds or Sells, the consensus is unanimous: the stock is a ‘Strong Buy’. Meanwhile, its $31.67 average price target puts the potential twelve-month gain at ~40%. (See KNSA stock analysis on TipRanks) Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Hoping to provide better outcomes for patients, AVEO Pharmaceuticals advances targeted medicines for oncology and other unmet medical needs. The company has various drugs in development, but the focus right now is on the FDA’s upcoming decision for Tivozanib, the company’s drug for the third and fourth-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The drug is already approved to treat adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in other regions, specifically in the European Union, Norway, New Zealand and Iceland. The PDUFA date is slated for March 31 and following the positive data from the late-stage study, Baird analyst Michael Ulz believes a successful outcome is in the cards. “tivozanib was shown to significantly increase quality-adjusted time without symptoms or toxicity (Q-TWiST) compared to sorafenib (15.04 vs. 12.78 months; p=0.0493), further highlighting a differentiated tolerability profile based on a quality-of-life measure for tivozanib, despite similar overall survival (OS) outcomes... We continue to see potential for approval based on the TIVO-3 study and expect investor focus to remain on the upcoming PDUFA date (March 31), which we view as the next key catalyst," Ulz opined. To this end, Ulz rates AVEO a Buy along with a $17 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 106%. (To watch Ulz's track record, click here) It has been relatively quiet when it comes to other analyst activity. In the last three months, only 2 analysts have issued ratings. However, as they were both Buys, the word on the Street is that AVEO is a Moderate Buy. Based on the $13.50 average price target, shares could climb ~64% higher in the next twelve months. (See AVEO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop investor 'Roaring Kitty' expected to tell Congress claims against him are 'preposterous'

    Keith Gill, the man credited with helping to spur the short squeeze of GameStop, says he didn't dupe unwitting investors.

  • Elon Musk Loses No. 1 Status As Tesla Stock Falls, But SpaceX Value Jumps

    Jeff Bezos is again the richest person in the world, reclaiming his title from Elon Musk, who has seen his wealth lag with the recent drop in Tesla stock.

  • Should AT&T Or Verizon Try To Acquire Nokia In 2021?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors as to if 5G wireless giants AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) or Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) should acquire Nokia (NYSE: NOK) in 2021: AT&T should buy Nokia Verizon should buy Nokia Neither should buy Nokia Given AT&T and Verizon are the nation’s largest wireless carriers, it’s expected they will be the most competitive companies angling for the largest market share of 5G cellular technology in the coming years. Verizon is the largest U.S. wireless carrier, serving about 89 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers. AT&T is the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, with 63 million postpaid and 16 million prepaid phone customers. Verizon + Nokia: As far as active business relationships are concerned, in October Verizon teamed up with Nokia to offer private 5G capabilities to enterprises across Europe and Asia-Pacific territories. Private 5G will enable organizations to deliver mission-critical and real-time capabilities and Verizon's continued investment in 5G and network-as-a-service strategy, the companies said. See Also: How To Buy Verizon Stock AT&T + Nokia: As is the case with Verizon, it’s no secret AT&T and Nokia have an active partnership in place to leverage their 5G technologies. The agreement between AT&T and Nokia highlights how AT&T’s enterprise customers can connect and manage a multitude of Internet of Things (IoT) devices on their networks, leveraging Nokia WING’s capabilities, including increased performance and flexibility, and lower latency. The current AT&T-Nokia partnership also underscores how, as IoT networks transition to 5G and with Nokia WING also supporting 5G network slicing, AT&T will be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks that can deliver specific capabilities to its IoT customers and support various use cases. Survey Says: While the 5G partnership caught the eye of our respondents, only 28% felt Verizon should move forward with completing an M&A with Nokia by the end of the year. About 30% of respondents believe an AT&T-Nokia makes sense in 2021. Meanwhile, 42% of respondents told us both AT&T and Verizon ought not attempt an M&A deal in 2021. Many respondents simply believe Nokia has the possibility to revamp itself, or that Nokia simply carries too much debt for AT&T and Verizon to bother taking on. Nokia's long-term debt stands at $5.1 billion at the time of publication. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why MicroVision, Verizon And Slack Are MovingWe Asked 1,000 Readers If Tesla Or Nio Makes The Cooler-Looking EV© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • Big Freeze in Texas Is Becoming a Global Oil Market Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- What began as a power issue for a handful of U.S. states is rippling into a shock for the world’s oil market.More than 4 million barrels a day of output -- almost 40% of the nation’s crude production -- is now offline, according to traders and executives. One of the world’s biggest oil refining centers has seen output drastically cut back. The waterways that help U.S. oil flow to the rest of the world have been disrupted for much of the week.“The market is underestimating the amount of oil production lost in Texas due to the bad weather,” said Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at commodity giant Trafigura Group.Brent crude surged above $65 a barrel on Thursday, a level not seen since last January. Spreads indicating supply tightness also soared. Ten months ago, the price slumped below $16 because of a demand shock caused by Covid-19.In the past, the weather-related disruption would largely have been a U.S. issue. Now it’s unmistakably global. Crude markets in Europe are rallying as traders replace lost U.S. exports. OPEC and its allies must decide how much longer they keep millions of barrels of their supply off the market.Estimates for how long the outages may last have gotten progressively longer in recent days as analysts try to figure out the timespan involved in thawing out infrastructure, especially in those areas where freezing weather isn’t the norm.Higher EstimatesAt first, traders and consultants expected a hit to U.S. production that would last between two and three days. Now it’s looking unlikely that things will start to recover much before the weekend, and a full resumption could take weeks.That means ever more barrels are being removed from the global market. Citigroup Inc. said it expects a production loss of 16 million barrels through early March, but some trader estimates are now almost double that. Vast swaths of production in the Permian -- the heartland of U.S. shale output -- have been shut in.The result has been a surge in the value of crude barrels in other parts of the world. North Sea traders have been frantically bidding for the region’s cargoes this week as replacements are sought for U.S. crude exports. As Europe’s supplies have gotten more expensive, Asian buyers have been snapping up Middle Eastern shipments at higher premiums.And though headline crude futures are at their highest level in over a year, they’re yet to rip higher because the loss of refining capacity is equally acute. The country’s largest plant has closed, and at least 3 million barrels a day of processing got taken offline. Traders are rushing to send millions of barrels of diesel across the Atlantic to the U.S., a potential boon for Europe’s downtrodden refining industry.Gasoline Machine“The Gulf Coast is a gasoline machine and sends products across the U.S. as well as international markets,” said Kitt Haines, an analyst at consultant Energy Aspects. “For a brief period at least, this could help European refining.”The result is going to mean a mixed picture for U.S. inventories in the coming weeks. While gasoline production has been hit by the spate of refinery outages, there are also far fewer drivers on the roads than normal. Stockpiles of heating fuels like propane and diesel -- for which demand was already soaring before this week’s weather -- are set to fall sharply.All of which leaves Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries keenly watching the forecast for Texas’s weather.April DecisionThe group is yet to decide on its output plans for April, but OPEC’s largest producer surprised oil markets earlier in the year by cutting an extra million barrels a day of supply in February and March. That leaves spare capacity on the sidelines at a time when the market is clamoring for extra barrels.“The market is turning into a wild animal for OPEC+ to control,” said Gary Ross, a veteran oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors LLC. “The weather is having an unbelievable impact on global supply and demand.”A thaw is coming, though. On Friday, temperatures in Midland -- the de facto capital of shale production -- will reach 45 Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius). That will rise to 56 Fahrenheit on Saturday, allowing crude production to restart. On Monday, Midland hit -2 Fahrenheit, its lowest temperature in more than 30 years.For the time being, the great unknown remains how long output -- and the rest of the region’s oil infrastructure -- will take to recover in full.“Evidence from the last great Permian freeze off is that it can come back very quickly,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc. “But refineries are more likely to be prone to prolonged damage.”(Updates oil price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates Says 'Underestimating' Elon Musk 'Not A Good Idea'

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates praised Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk's contributions on mitigating climate change in a New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) podcast this week. What Happened: “Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made,” the billionaire-philanthropist said on NYT opinion writer Kara Swisher’s twice-weekly podcast “Sway.” “Underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” Gates added. Why It Matters: The Microsoft co-founder's comments follow Musk's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast where he expressed a belief that Gates had a short position on Tesla stock, Electrek reported. “I also heard that at one point he had a large short position. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it seems weird,” said Musk. “People I know who know the situation pretty well, I asked them 'are you sure?' and they said 'yes, he has a huge short position on Tesla.' That didn’t work out too well.” See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Last year, Gates had said that electric trucks would never be a “practical solution” for carrying heavy loads over large distances. Musk was dismissive of Gates’ knowledge of electric vehicles and said “he has no clue.” On an earlier occasion, Musk had expressed displeasure over Gates’ purchase of a Porsche Taycan and described conversations with the former Microsoft executive as “underwhelming.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $796.22 on Tuesday and fell 0.6% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $243.70 and declined 0.18% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo Courtesy: UK Department for International Development via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At B: ReportWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now: 5 Growth Stocks Leading The Stock Market

    The best tech stocks to buy and watch are strong price performers with healthy fundamentals, thanks to a new product or service that's driving growth.

  • Flying taxi maker EHang shares rebound 40% after response to short-seller

    Shares of the Chinese autonomous flying vehicles company Ehang (EH) were rebounding more than 40% percent on Wednesday after responding to a short-seller reported which had sent the stock down about 60% yesterday.

  • Tilray Beats Some Earnings Views, Achieves This Rare Feat Among Marijuana Stocks

    Tilray beat some Q4 expectations, and became the rare weed company to deliver on its profitability goals.