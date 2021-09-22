U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Mammoth Freighters Adds Widebody MRO Facility to B777 Cargo Conversion Program Initiative

Mammoth Freighters LLC
·2 min read

ORLANDO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Freighters LLC (“Mammoth”) announced today a strategic investment in a world class widebody maintenance and modification facility to support its Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER passenger-to-freighter conversion programs.

Through its investment, Mammoth is embarking on a long-term partnership with GDC Technics (“GDC”), a global aerospace company with extensive expertise in Engineering & Technical services, Modifications, Electronic Systems, R&D, and MRO services. Located at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, GDC has a state-of-the-art facility with 840,000 sq feet and six widebody hangar bays for modification and maintenance work on 777 aircraft.

Mammoth Co-CEO Bill Tarpley said, “By partnering with GDC, our Mammoth 777 -200LR and -300ER freighter conversions and support initiative will be centrally located in the US in a facility designed specifically for 777-200/300 aircraft and with a skilled labor force in place.”

Brad Foreman, GDC CEO, added, “We believe Mammoth is positioned to be the leading passenger-to-freighter conversion company in the world and are excited about the potential. We see a huge market for freighter conversion lines. Coupled with our existing connectivity, MRO and VIP services, this positions GDC for continuous growth in the market.”

GDC Chairman Mohammed Alzeer said, “This strategic partnership between Mammoth, a company backed by funds and accounts managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC, and GDC, will revolutionize the passenger-to-freighter market to benefit asset owners and investors, freight operators, and their customers.”

About Mammoth Freighters LLC

Mammoth, with operations in Escondido, CA, Orlando, FL, and soon Ft. Worth, TX, was founded specifically to develop, convert, and support both models of the most productive and economical 777 long range freighters in the world. Mammoth brings a flexible business model to the freighter conversion market that provides air cargo operators and asset owners dynamic new options including the ability to provide their own assets for conversion or acquire or lease ready-to-fly converted freighters from Mammoth’s existing feedstock of ten 777-200LR GE90-110B1 equipped aircraft. The Company, which possesses a Boeing data license to execute 777 passenger-to-freighter conversions, has already made significant progress since it began operations in late 2020 and plans to achieve FAA approval for its Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) in the second half of 2023.

About Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager with approximately $53.9 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021.

Visit: Mammoth777.com for more information.

Contact:

Brian C. McCarthy
Vice President Marketing and Sales
+1 772.877.1931
bmccarthy@mammoth777.com

Jacqueline Martinez
Sr. Director Marketing
GDC Technics
+1 623.225.5820
jacqueline.martinez@gdctechnics.com


