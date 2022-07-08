U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.75
    -26.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,264.00
    -103.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,998.50
    -140.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.70
    -10.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.10
    -0.63 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.10
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0137
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0650
    +0.0570 (+1.89%)
     

  • Vix

    26.31
    -0.42 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4420
    +0.4330 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,316.16
    +887.41 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.61
    +16.30 (+3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.45
    -39.63 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Mammoth Holdings Acquires Three The Wash Locations

·3 min read

ATLANTA, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced its acquisition of three operating express conveyor car wash locations in Alabama operating as The Wash.

(PRNewsfoto/Mammoth Holdings)
(PRNewsfoto/Mammoth Holdings)

Mammoth Holdings Expands Reach in Alabama

"The Wash is a fantastic addition to our Montgomery market, and with the completion of Mammoth's Prattville location, we will soon offer six convenient locations for our customers and members to wash their cars," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings.

"When we decided to sell The Wash, Mammoth was the only option we considered because of the high quality of the people in their organization," said Eric Smith, The Wash's co-owner.

Bobby Halbrooks, co-owner of The Wash, added, "I have known Marcus [Kittrell] for over 20 years, and he and the team at Mammoth will provide a great home for our business."

"Bobby Halbrooks gave me a chance with my first express conveyor car wash back in 2000, and it's exciting for things to come full circle," stated Marcus Kittrell, Executive Vice President of Mammoth Holdings.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 104 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 104 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com.

About The Wash

Founded in 2016, The Wash operates four express car washes in Alabama, with a fifth under construction. To learn more, please visit any The Wash location or see them online at the3minutewash.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mammoth-holdings-acquires-three-the-wash-locations-301582954.html

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • Retirement account balances hit a record high last year. Here’s how much the average 401(k) investor has saved at every age

    A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.

  • June jobs report: US economy adds 372,000 jobs, unemployment rate steady at 3.6%

    The Labor Department released its latest monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here were the main metrics from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter deal reportedly in ‘serious jeopardy’

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at Twitter shares after reports indicating that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter may now be in jeopardy and negotiations have paused.

  • George Noble Blasts Jim Cramer "That is all bullsh*t" - Why He's Avoiding Energy Stocks

    George Noble, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Noble Capital Advisors, is a must-follow on Twitter. Aside from sharing his views and opinions, the star stock-picker is unafraid when it comes to controversy and confrontation. A recent example is a tweet he shared on June 21 2022, where he laid into investment celebrity Jim Cramer. In his tweet, Noble cites the Belkin Report and shares an excerpt referencing the bullish consensus on energy stocks stating, "In our humble opinion, th

  • ‘The biggest Ponzi scheme in history’: This CEO warns that the Fed’s strategy has created a giant bubble in housing. Here’s what he likes for protection

    Should we still trust the Fed? This bigwig has serious concerns.

  • ‘You are asking for so much trouble': Suze Orman says don't do these 5 things if you want to pay off debt

    The finance icon doesn't mince words when it comes to debt.

  • Fed hawks signal downshift in U.S. rate hikes after July

    (Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession. "I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis-point hike in July," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September," Waller added, "and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."

  • Wall Street's biggest bull finally turns more bearish on stocks: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, July 8, 2022.

  • Musk and Tesla May Have a New Futuristic Vehicle

    It is always difficult to know with Elon Musk if he is serious or if he is just having fun being provocative to see the reaction. As if Tesla didn't already have a lot to deal with, Musk probably just added another item to the company's-to-do-list. The charismatic entrepreneur has just dangled the idea of a new model of Tesla vehicle.

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Japan’s Shinzo Abe Fatally Shot in the Heart With ‘Homemade Gun’

    Kyodo News via APHOKKAIDO, Japan—Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at close range in a brazen assassination on Friday.Police immediately arrested a suspect at the campaign rally with what looked like a bizarre homemade firearm. The alleged attacker, named by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, previously served in the Japanese navy, according to a local report.Abe, 67, was conscious as he was rushed away from the scene, but his condition deteriorated rapidly and within hours, the st

  • TSMC Sales Soar 44% in Another Sign of Resilient Tech Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Futures Drop as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in July

    E-commerce stocks have had a difficult 2022, with names that led the market over the last few years like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeting 70% or more from their 52-week highs. More broadly, the Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ: EBIZ), which holds many of the top names in the space, has been down nearly 50% over the past year. With this multi-year perspective in mind, what are some of the best e-commerce stocks to buy right now?

  • Oppenheimer’s Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding to 4,800 — Here Are 2 of the Firm’s Top Picks

    Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shares of Health Tech Company

    Ark Innovation has sunk 52% year to date, as Wood's tech companies have slumped--and it's down 71% from its 2021 peak.

  • Trump left board of his media company ahead of subpoenas, filing shows

    Records show Donald Trump left the board of his social-media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in June, weeks before the company was subpoenaed by authorities.

  • Dow Jones Futures Await Jobs Report; Market Rallies To Big Trouble Area

    The major indexes rallied Thursday right to where they've struggled this year. Here are 5 stocks triggering buy signals.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Huge Long-Term Gains

    The first half of 2022 was marked by concerns over inflation, rising interest rates and recession, with the S&P 500 registering its worst half year since 1970. However, not everyone is seeing dark times ahead. Marko Kolanovic, head of global markets strategy for JPMorgan, believes that current conditions may also be a set-up for a rebound in the second half of the year, especially among the small-cap stocks. Kolanovic writes of this case, “If there is no recession – which is our view – then risk