Man arrested after attempting to hit another man with vehicle

Jul. 17—A Milledgeville man has been arrested on an assault charge after he reportedly tried to hit another man with his vehicle at a business, local authorities say.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. Monday at Donald's Paint and Body, located on Fox Hill Road.

The victim of the assault called the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office to report the incident.

Deputy Samuel Robinson said the victim told him that a man attempted to hit him with his vehicle. The victim provided the license plate number of the vehicle, which belonged to a 1996 Ford Taurus, and was registered to Kenta Roderick Hill.

The deputy said the victim's company had towed the car to the paint and body shop on July 8 after receiving a request to do so by an officer with the Milledgeville Police Department. The car had apparently broken down at the intersection of South Wayne and East Greene streets.

On Monday, Robinson said the victim told him that Hill came to the shop to get the car and inquired about car's condition.

A short time later, another man arrived at the shop and he and Hill began putting gas into the car.

After hearing the car start up, Robinson said the victim approached Hill in an attempt to keep him from leaving the business without paying the tow fee.

"Mr. Hill reportedly put the vehicle in drive to leave the scene, but it did not move," Robinson said in his report. "[The victim] reported he then stepped in front of the vehicle, instructing Mr. Hill to turn off the engine. In response, Mr. Hill switched the vehicle into reverse, then back into drive, and attempted to drive away. [The victim] stated he was forced to dive out of the vehicle's path to avoid being struck, as Mr. Hill fled the scene."

Another employee at the shop corroborated the victim's account of what happened, Robinson said.

The deputy said based on the evidence and witness statements, he secured warrants for Hill's arrest for aggravated assault and one count of theft of services.