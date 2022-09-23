Man arrested on suspicion of inciting religious hatred

A man has been arrested on suspicion of publishing material with intent to incite religious hatred.

West Midlands Police said it had been searching for a suspect following the publication of a social media video earlier this week.

A 37-year-old from Birmingham handed himself in to police on Friday, police said.

Earlier, police said they sent officers to a potential protest near a Hindu temple in Coventry on Thursday evening.

It followed a protest in Smethwick on Tuesday resulting in some disorder.

The video, police said, depicted threats being made and derogatory language being used.

The force said it had been granted extra powers to stop, search and disperse people in areas of Sandwell and Coventry between 15:30 on Friday and 06:30 BST on Saturday.

