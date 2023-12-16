Man booted from Bronx smoke shop returns with gun, shoots two workers, cops say

A man who was kicked out of a Bronx smoke shop on Thursday returned with a firearm on Friday and shot two employees, police sources said.

The two men were working at Burnside Exotic in Morris Heights when their attacker casually walked in and shot them each before fleeing on a moped Friday afternoon, police and witnesses said.

“[The employees] kicked him out the day before, and he came back with a gun,” a police source said.

The gunman entered the business at 15 W. Burnside Ave. just after 2:20 p.m., surveillance video shows. He fired three shots, striking a 21-year-old worker in the chest and a 22-year-old worker in the leg and hand, said police sources.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on a moped. When he fled, he had only one shoe, said a police source.

“When the cops pulled up [one shooting victim] was on his phone screaming, ‘I’m shot, I’m shot,'” said a woman at the scene.

“The other guy was across the street holding himself. It’s crazy. These places are killing our community.”

The two men were taken to St. Barnabas hospital where they were expected to recover.

A pool of blood, shattered glass, and shell casings marked the shooting scene as cops investigated Friday afternoon.

“People think this is easy money, but it isn’t,” said a colleague of the men shot who did not want to give his name.

New York City smoke shops have been a frequent source of shootings and robberies as officials struggle to crack down on the growing marijuana black market.