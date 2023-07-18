Man charged with intimidation

Jul. 18—A man was recently charged in Pontotoc County District Court with intimidation in connection several marijuana raids that took place in December.

Yunda Chen, 49, Ada, was charged with felony "intimidation of witness."

According to an affidavit filed by Brian Bagwell, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN), Chen was the head of a drug trafficking organization operating in south-central Oklahoma.

The charge is connected to raids on multiple marijuana grows in Pontotoc County that took place Dec. 13. The grows were under investigation for illegal sales on the black market out of state, according to OBN.

In all, five people were arrested and warrants were issued for three more in connection with the raids. Yunda Chen was one of the five, and was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida.

Xiangfu Yuan, 48, was arrested at Best Green Company of Oklahoma.

A court affidavit written by Bagwell indicated that Yuan's job responsibilities included buying equipment and lights for the marijuana farm, and also buying food for the workers.

Bagwell and other OBN agents — David Cowans and Brandt Robbins — spoke with Yuan June 9 just prior to one of Yuan's court appearances. Also part of the interview was Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Thurman and Matthew Lyons, Yuan's defense attorney.

Yuan was asked by agents if Chen had threatened him in any way, and he replied, "No."

A Court affidavit indicated that agents had discovered a text that was sent to a relative of Yuan, reportedly from Chen, that indicated he should not speak about Chen, and to "remember that."

"Robbins then talked about the 'remember that' as being the most threatening part," Bagwell said. "Robbins stated the 'remember that' phrase has multiple meanings (in the Chinese language) to include the following: remember, learn by heart, bear in mind, keep this lesson in mind. Robbins stated it is a pretty heavy statement, not just the word.