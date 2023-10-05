Man chooses $390,000 over $25,000 each year for life after winning North Carolina Lottery

A lucky man from North Carolina has not only won $25,000 but will receive the sum every year for the rest of his life.

On Sept. 28, Matthew Shipley purchased a $2 Lucky for Life ticket using the North Carolina Lottery app.

Shipley was notified on his phone that he had won the prize after matching all five white balls in the drawing.

“I just about had a heart attack,” Shipley shared with the North Carolina Lottery. “Then I woke my wife up to tell her we won.”

Matthew Shipley of Newton

After learning he'd won, he went to lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He was offered two options: either receive the $25,000 annually for the rest of his life or take a one-time lump sum of $390,000. Shipley chose the lump sum and took home $277,896 after taxes.

Shipley shared with the North Carolina Lottery how he loves camping with his wife and plans on paying off his camper. He also will pay off his mortgage and save some money for retirement.

Lottery winner: 'It's going to help me retire': Georgia man wins $200,000 from Carolina Panthers scratch-off game

What is Lucky for Life?

Lucky for Life is a lottery game available in North Carolina. Players can choose to buy their tickets either in person at a retail location or online through the official website. Lucky for Life drawings take place every night, giving players more chances to win.

Odds of winning Lucky for Life

The chance of winning the $25,000 a year for life prize is 1 in 1.8 million.

Biggest instant game jackpot winner in US

In 2022, A Michigan resident won the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

A Virginia man won the largest online instant game when he won $1,817,588 playing "Jackpot Spectacular."

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man chooses $390,000 over $25,000 for life after winning lottery