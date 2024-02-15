Man claims $1 million lottery prize on Valentine's Day, days after break-up, he says

An Illinois man claimed his $1 million lottery prize on Valentine's Day after recently becoming single, according to the Illinois Lottery.

A man in Illinois, who wished to remain anonymous, won a million dollars from the "Monopoly 50X" scratch-off game.

"After I scratched the winning ticket, I completely panicked," he told the Lottery. "I immediately felt my life change. I almost didn't go to work!"

The winning ticket was bought from Walmart at 137 W. North Ave, Northlake, and has been kept a secret, according to the Lottery.

"I don't have a special someone to share my big news with because my girlfriend and I broke up three days before I bought the winning ticket," the winner told the Lottery. "You can say I haven't had much luck in the love department, but that's alright because now I really hit the jackpot."

The winner claimed his prize on Valentine's Day. After winning the first of three available top prizes worth $1 million, the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the cash option of $600,000 before taxes, according to the lottery website.

What is Monopoly 50X instant game?

"Monopoly 50X" is a $10 scratch-off game that was launched on Jan. 2, with a top prize of $1 million.

There are currently five out of six second-tier prizes remaining worth $100,000, and 21 out of 27 third-tier prizes worth $5,000 in the $10 "Monopoly 50X" scratch-off game.

What are the odds of winning the Monopoly 50X instant game?

The probability of winning any prize is 1 in 3.39. The chance of winning the top prize is 1 in 2,036,500,00.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

