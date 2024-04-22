Man claims $100K Mass Cash prize as $25K a year for life prize nears expiration, Mass. Lottery says

A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $100,000 Mass Cash prize just two weeks before it was due to expire, state lottery officials said.

Michael Curtin, a retired postal service worker from Maynard, plans to upgrade his car with money he won in the game’s May 2, 2023 drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Curtin purchased his winning ticket at Honey Land on Summer Street in Fitchburg. The store has received a $1,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Mass Cash and other draw game prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

There is still an unclaimed $25,000 a year for life prize from the May 17, 2023, Lucky for Life drawing, according to the Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at J Convenience Store & Laundromat on North Main Street in Natick. The winning numbers for this drawing were 15-22-28-29-41, Lucky Ball 6. The last day to claim this prize is May 17, 2024.

Mass Cash and Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

