Man with crowbar attacks business man for not giving him work, police say

Feb. 14—WINDBER — A Windber man was arrested Monday, accused of wielding a crowbar inside a Somerset Avenue business and allegedly striking the owner for not giving him work, authorities said.

Windber Borough police charged Christopher Irvin Dayton, 60, of the 500 block of 15th Street, with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to a complaint affidavit, Dayton entered Petrunak's business in the 1500 block of Somerset Avenue Monday morning allegedly screaming at the owner for giving others work but not him.

Dayton, a casual employee, allegedly picked up a crowbar and struck the man in the left arm and shoulder. Dayton allegedly pushed the man into a display of residential doors and he fell to the ground, the affidavit said.

Dayton allegedly began strangling the man and then pushed over two large store displays that had saw blades on them. Damage to the displays was $1,500.

As he left the store, Dayton allegedly threatened to assault a customer.

Video surveillance reportedly captured Dayton damaging the displays.

Police later found Dayton at an apartment in the 1200 block of Graham Avenue. Dayton answered the door and allegedly told police that he had lost his temper and that he has mental health issues.

Dayton was arraigned by District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.