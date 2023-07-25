UPDATE: Man dies after being shot by police in armed confrontation in 1300 block of North Fruitridge

Jul. 25—(Updated at 2 p.m.)

Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting in which one man was killed in Terre Haute on Tuesday morning.

Terre Haute police responded to an armed, barricaded person at a North Fruitridge Avenue business about 7 a.m.

The suspect, who pointed a gun at two Terre Haute police officers, was shot by the officers and died from his injuries. No names have been released at this time.

Indiana State Police are investigating at the request of Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, according to an ISP news release.

The incident took place at U.S. Lawns, 1309 North Fruitridge Ave.

Terre Haute police were dispatched to the business after a male suspect in a storage building made verbal threats and pointed a firearm at employees.

Upon locating the suspect in a storage building and seeing that he did have a handgun, Terre Haute police began giving loud verbal commands for the suspect to put down the weapon and exit the building.

The suspect did not comply, and a perimeter was then established around the storage building.

The THPD Special Response Team and negotiators were called in. Negotiators attempted to make contact with the suspect for about two hours without success.

Unexpectedly, the suspect then exited the building on the south side and engaged uniformed officers by pointing a firearm towards them, according to the ISP news release.

Two officers gave verbal commands for the suspect to drop the firearm, but the commands were disregarded. Both officers then fired their police-issued weapons at the subject, resulting in the suspect being shot.

The man, who was treated on scene and taken to a Terre Haute hospital, died from his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Vigo County Coroner's Office.

The two officers from the Terre Haute Police Department involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.

"This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation. There is no further information to release at this time," said ISP Sgt. Matt Ames in a news release.

Once the investigation is completed, ISP detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The Vigo County School Corp. was alerted to the standoff by school resource officers, who work closely with Terre Haute police.

While school is not in session, "We do have athletic teams and the band using the Terre Haute North campus for summer practice. Due to the nature of the situation and proximity to the school, VCSC administrators instructed all practices to be moved inside the school, which was then placed on lockdown. There was never an active threat to students, staff or the campus, but precautions were taken to ensure safety," said Katie Shane, VCSC interim communications director.

According to Indiana State Police, employees opened the doors to a warehouse where equipment is kept, and the suspect pointed a firearm at them and made the comment, "This is my building now."

