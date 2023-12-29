Man Group Considers More Acquisitions in Private Credit Push

(Bloomberg) -- Man Group Plc is open to making acquisitions and hiring new teams to build out its private credit offerings as the asset class continues to gain appeal among investors and money managers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The hedge fund plans to diversify and expand into different credit strategies in coming years to meet rising demand from clients for exposure to private assets, as well as to capitalize on the shift in corporate borrowing habits as banks tighten lending, Eric Burl, Man Group’s head of discretionary, said in an interview.

“We’re open to acquiring businesses, adding teams or individuals,” Burl said. “If we think it’s something where we can add value and it’s relevant to clients, game on.”

His comments echo those of Man Group Chief Executive Officer, Robyn Grew, who recently told Bloomberg TV that the asset management industry is ripe for consolidation as firms weigh the consequences of higher borrowing costs and as valuations of private assets soften. Grew took over from Luke Ellis in September, becoming the hedge fund’s first female CEO.

Higher rates and a retreat by banks from riskier lending have driven a boom in private credit in recent years and money managers are rushing in to capitalize on that shift. DWS Group, Fidelity International, PGIM and T Rowe Price are among those that have bought or are building private credit businesses.

Read More: Fund Giants Muscle In on the $1.5 Trillion Private Credit Party

Man Group signaled a major push into the credit space earlier this year with the purchase of a controlling stake in private credit manager, Varagon Capital Partners. The hedge fund now offers credit risk sharing, real estate debt and direct lending, as well as structured credit, within its roster of credit products.

Story continues

Burl said he sees private credit not just as a trade, but a “structural, multi-year prospect” which can deliver low-risk returns to clients. Man Group’s credit plans are likely to have particular appeal for insurance asset managers, which prefer fixed income products and are increasingly allocating more to alternatives.

The “next five years are going to look a lot different to the last five — it’s a massive opportunity,” he added.

The once-niche private credit market has become a $1.6 trillion behemoth as fund managers drawn to bumper fees rush to capitalize on banks’ retreat in corporate lending. However, fundraising is proving to be more challenging than in previous rounds, with smaller credit firms finding it hard to raise money in recent months.

The world’s largest listed hedge fund, Man Group, was founded in 1783 by James Man as a barrel maker-cum-brokerage on Harp Lane. Eventually focusing solely on financial services, its major product lines now include Man AHL — which it acquired in 1989 — Man Numeric, Man GPM, Man GLG and Man Solutions.

Man Group has around $25 billion in credit strategies that includes public and private markets.

Read More: JPMorgan, Citi Are Copying From the Private-Credit Playbook

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.