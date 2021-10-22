U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,494.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,420.00
    -58.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.40
    +4.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.23
    -0.26 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9160
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,429.87
    -2,387.18 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.98
    -27.66 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.36
    +30.06 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Blue Prism Group plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Man Group PLC
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Man Group PLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Blue Prism Group plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

21/10/2021

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

YES / NO / N/A
If YES, specify which: Please fill in manually

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

-

0

-

0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

1,198,884

1.2373

-

0

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

-

-

-

0



TOTAL:

1,198,884

1.2373

-

0

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

1,759

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

469

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

213

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

800

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

3,554

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

149

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

561

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

2,495

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

137

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

514

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

2,287

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

39

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Reducing a long position

7,107

11.27

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

664

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

149

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

17,185

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

7,107

11.27

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

76,572

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

4,598

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

110

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

488

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

29

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

1,095

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

246

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

65

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

301

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

1,129

11.26

1p ordinary

Equity Swap

Increasing a long position

5,025

11.26

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES/NO


Date of disclosure:

22/10/2021

Contact name:

Matthew Irwin

Telephone number:

+85222306524

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end despite ample COVID shots

    Tens of millions of Indian adults are unlikely to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021, despite ample supplies, due to an unusually large gap between the doses of the most widely-used vaccine and growing complacency as cases fall. The locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine which is known as Covishield has a 12 to 16 week gap between doses, in contrast to the 8 to 12 week gap recommended by the World Health Organization. The government wants to vaccinate all of the country's 944 million adults by December but some 230 million of them have yet to get even a single dose.

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Facebook Under Duress, Will It Affect Q3 Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    Next week (Monday, Oct 25), Facebook (FB) will report 3Q21’s financials and it’s safe to say the earnings call won’t be boring. The company has a plethora of issues to plough through; from the recent whistleblower allegations to its failing algorithms and the impact of Apple’s ATT (app tracking transparency) initiative, to the much talked about metaverse to the apparent rebranding the company is about to undertake. With the last one, Facebook might be hoping to push the reset button with a new m

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • Evergrande Avoids Default With Last-Minute Bond Interest Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before this weekend’s deadline, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the latest twist in a months-long drama that has captivated global investors.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fort

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.