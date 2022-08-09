U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    +8.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,862.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,198.00
    +14.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.80
    +5.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.50
    -1.26 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0251
    +0.0056 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    +0.28 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9080
    -0.0650 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,817.25
    -319.54 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.89
    +13.02 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.63
    +7.26 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - CareTech Holdings plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Man Group PLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNGPF
Man Group PLC
Man Group PLC

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

Man Group PLC

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CareTech Holdings plc

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

08/08/2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

YES / NO / N/A
If YES, specify which: Please fill in manually

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

0.5p ordinary

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

 

 

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

1,439,385

1.2700

- 7,997

-0.0071

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

-

0

-

0



        TOTAL:

1,439,385

1.2700

- 7,997

-0.0071

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

0.5p ordinary

Equity Swaps

Reducing Short position

1,700

7.45

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

 

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES/NO


Date of disclosure:

09/08/2022

Contact name:

Abdi Musse

Telephone number:

+442071443164

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's second quarter 2022 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's chief executive officer; and Sanjay Datta, our chief financial officer. Before we begin, I want to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, Upstart issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2022 financial results and published an investor relations presentation and credit FAQ.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • 10 Stocks That Should Shine in a 2023 Recession, Citi Says

    As the risk of a recession draws nearer, Citi group has produced a screen of 30 stocks to help investors find opportunities during the second half of 2022. The S&P 500 has risen about 10% since the end of June, bringing it closer to Citi’s revised year-end target of 4200. The market has been focused on macro risks like inflation but is moving closer to a recession resolution, said Scott Chronert, a Citi analyst, in an Aug. 5 note.

  • What Caused Nvidia’s Shortfall? Gamers or Crypto Mining?

    Wall Street is scrambling to parse the chip maker's bad second quarter, including missing its outlook for revenue.

  • Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lemonade (LMND) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.12% and 5.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 120% and 0.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Berkshire Now Holds 20% of Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire Hathaway now owns just over 20% of Occidental Petroleum after about $400 million in fresh purchases of the energy company in recent days, according to a filing late Monday. With a 20.2% stake, Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) should be able to include a proportionate amount of the earnings of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in its financial results, lifting annual earnings by about $2 billion off a current base of more than $30 billion. Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett has steadily accumulated Occidental stock this year and Berkshire now holds 188.4 million shares in the domestic-focused oil and gas producer, whose earnings have surged this year with oil and gas prices.

  • Novavax slashes sales guidance in half, stock plunges 34%

    Novavax Inc. executives slashed their annual sales guidance in half on Monday while wildly missing financial expectations, sending shares down more than 30% in after-hours trading.

  • Palantir stock sinks amid earnings miss, warning of sales slowdown

    Palantir shares are moving lower after a disappointing second-quarter earnings report, in which the company stated it expects revenue growth to slow at record levels.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares

    Insiders used the rally in the markets in July to take some money off the table it would seem. The ratio of insider selling compared to insider buying moved to its highest level in 2022. A director just picked up nearly $1.5 million of new shares, a purchase that followed a dismal second-quarter earnings report that sent the stock down about 20%.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, AMC all surge as meme stock mania makes a comeback

    Meme stocks made a comeback in trading on Monday with Bed, Bath & Beyond, AMC, and GameStop rising amid a flat day for the overall market.

  • Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market - and the tech segment in particular - staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the "’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.” But not only has that not materialized, the June earnings season have

  • Top after-hours movers: Novavax, Take-Two Interactive, Allbirds, Vroom

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Semiconductors are a ‘stock picker's trade,’ strategist says

    Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the stocks that clients are buying and selling the most and investor sentiment trends.

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • Novavax Stock Slides 30% as Revenue Guidance for 2022 Is Slashed

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker says it expects revenue this year of $2 billion to $2.3 billion, down from previous expectations of $4 billion to $5 billion.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend growth stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend growth investing is gaining traction among income investors in the current market environment. […]

  • 10 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will suffer if China invades Taiwan. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan. The United States has said on many occasions that it will retaliate against China if it decides to invade Taiwan, whereas […]