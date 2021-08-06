U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Man Group PLC
2 min read
In this article:
Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Man Group PLC/Jersey

Company dealt in

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

$0.01 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

2021-08-05

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS


(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

1,390,135.00

2.0495

0.00

0.00

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Total

1,390,135.00

2.0495

0.00

0.00

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities



(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)


(a) Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale



Number of relevant securities



Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

349

2.07

Purchase

36,460

2.07

Purchase

278

2.07

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION


Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Date of disclosure

2021-08-06

Contact name

Abdi Musse

Telephone number

+442071443164

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)


