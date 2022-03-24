U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.50
    +21.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,365.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,526.50
    +79.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.10
    +10.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.24
    -0.69 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.70
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.34
    +0.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3182
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6620
    +0.5490 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,942.43
    +778.62 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.26
    +24.66 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.19
    +8.56 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - John Menzies plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Man Group PLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMG
Man Group PLC
Man Group PLC

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Man Group PLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

John Menzies plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

23/03/2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

YES / NO / N/A
If YES, specify which: Please fill in manually

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

25p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

-

0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

1,122,167

1.2208

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

-

0



TOTAL:

1,122,167

1.2208

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

25p ordinary

Equity swaps

Increasing long position

137,000

5.45

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES/NO


Date of disclosure:

24/03/2022

Contact name:

Abdi Musse

Telephone number:

+442071443164

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • Nikola Stock Rises as Production Begins on Battery-Electric Truck

    Shares of Nikola were rising sharply in premarket trading Thursday after the company confirmed that production has begun on its battery-electric commercial truck, the Tre. Nikola (NKLA) stock was up 11% to $10.15. The startup said production began this week at its factory in Coolidge, Arizona.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bil

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • Russian stocks surge after reopening

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally Higher

    These three chip designers have been beat up but issued strong financial outlooks for the next year and beyond.

  • Why Apple, Tesla, and 98 Other Growth Stocks Are Getting Their Groove Back

    The full explanation is long and fairly complicated. The sound bite version: What's bad for the economy is good for growth names.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]