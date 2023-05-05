U.S. markets closed

Man-made Sausage Casing Market size to grow by USD 731.84 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rapid proliferation of quick service restaurants - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The man-made sausage casing market size is forecast to increase by USD 731.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.88%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing household consumption of processed meat, rapid proliferation of quick service restaurants, and growing meat processing industry in emerging markets. Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2023-2027

Man-made sausage casing market Vendor Analysis:

The global man-made sausage casing market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global man-made sausage casing market. Vendors operating in the global man-made sausage casing market may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Biostar Co., Blancasings Industriale SRL, Colpak, Danish Crown AS, Devro plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Foodchem International Corp., Fortis Srl, Icahn Enterprises L.P., Kalle GmbH, Malabar Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., PODANFOL S.A., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, and ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Almol Australiasia Casings pl - The company offers man made sausage casing such as Hukki, Hukki NET, Hukki Hitch & Gitternet, and Hukki Honeycomb.

  • Blancasings Industriale SRL - The company offers man made sausage casing such as Nippi Collagen Casings, and Futamura Fibrous Casings.

  • Colpak - The company offers man made sausage casing such as nylon casings.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

To get the requisite details about market vendors and their offerings, ask for a custom report.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (household and industrial), type (collagen casing, cellulose casing, fibrous casing, plastic casing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the household segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue when compared to the industrial segment during the forecast period. Increasing household consumption of processed meat is one of the driving factors for the demand for man-made sausage casing. This results in the demand for man-made sausage casings having surged over the previous decade and is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive analysis of the market from industry experts. Download the Sample

Man-made Sausage Casing Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

  • The rapid proliferation of quick-service restaurants is a major driver for market growth. 

  • Quick-service restaurants include fast-food and fast-casual restaurants and they account for a significant share of the global restaurant market.

  • Most of the quick-service restaurants use sausages to make a variety of fast food items, such as sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and pizza, which are highly preferred by customers.

  • Therefore, the rise in the number of quick-service restaurants will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

  • The rising number of organized retail outlets that offer processed meat products is an emerging trend in the market. 

  • Due to the rapid growth in the demand for processed meat from quick food restaurants and households, there is an increase in the number of organized retail stores, such as supermarkets, that offer meat products.

  • The supermarkets offer processed meat in various forms, including sausages, hot dogs, salami, bacon, and ham. They are suitable for easy cooking.

  • Moreover, factors such as low cost, less time for cooking, and lower prices, increase the popularity among restaurants and households.

  • Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the man-made sausage casing during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

  • The increasing frequency of animal disease outbreaks is a major challenge hindering the market growth. 

  • The prevalence of various diseases in farm animals restricts their use in manufacturing sausage casings, which may impede the growth of the global market.

  • Foot-and-mouth disease, rinderpest, fowl plague, rift valley fever, swine vesicular disease, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, pneumovirus, porcine circovirus 2, porcine reproduction and respiratory syndrome, and avian influenza are some common diseases that affect livestock and poultry flocks.

  • Hence, disease outbreaks in animals may negatively affect the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about market challenges and much more, buy the report 

What are the key data covered in this Man-made Sausage Casing Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the man-made sausage casing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the man-made sausage casing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the man-made sausage casing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the man-made sausage casing market vendors

Related Reports:

The cold cuts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The cold cuts market size is forecast to increase by USD 153.31 billion. This cold cuts market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (deli cold cuts and packaged cold cuts), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising health consciousness and demand for low-fat and low-sodium products are notably driving the market growth.

The hot dogs and sausages market size is expected to increase by USD 13.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the hot dogs and sausages market segmentation by product (pork hot dogs and sausages, beef hot dogs and sausages, chicken hot dogs and sausages, and other hot dogs and sausages), application (cocktail sausages, dinner sausages, breakfast sausages, and other sausages), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The increasing demand from millennials is notably driving the hot dogs and sausages market growth.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 731.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.55

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Biostar Co., Blancasings Industriale SRL, Colpak, Danish Crown AS, Devro plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Foodchem International Corp., Fortis Srl, Icahn Enterprises L.P., Kalle GmbH, Malabar Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., PODANFOL S.A., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, and ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports 

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global man-made sausage casing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Collagen casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cellulose casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Fibrous casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Plastic casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Almol Australiasia Casings pl

  • 12.4 Blancasings Industriale SRL

  • 12.5 Colpak

  • 12.6 Danish Crown AS

  • 12.7 Devro plc

  • 12.8 Fibran Group

  • 12.9 Foodchem International Corp.

  • 12.10 Icahn Enterprises L.P.

  • 12.11 Kalle GmbH

  • 12.12 Nippi Inc.

  • 12.13 PODANFOL S.A.

  • 12.14 SELO BV

  • 12.15 Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.

  • 12.16 Viscofan SA

  • 12.17 ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/man-made-sausage-casing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-731-84-million-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-rapid-proliferation-of-quick-service-restaurants---technavio-301814897.html

SOURCE Technavio