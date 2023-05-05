Man-made Sausage Casing Market size to grow by USD 731.84 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rapid proliferation of quick service restaurants - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The man-made sausage casing market size is forecast to increase by USD 731.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.88%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing household consumption of processed meat, rapid proliferation of quick service restaurants, and growing meat processing industry in emerging markets. Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2023-2027

Man-made sausage casing market Vendor Analysis:

The global man-made sausage casing market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global man-made sausage casing market. Vendors operating in the global man-made sausage casing market may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Biostar Co., Blancasings Industriale SRL, Colpak, Danish Crown AS, Devro plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Foodchem International Corp., Fortis Srl, Icahn Enterprises L.P., Kalle GmbH, Malabar Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., PODANFOL S.A., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, and ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Almol Australiasia Casings pl - The company offers man made sausage casing such as Hukki, Hukki NET, Hukki Hitch & Gitternet, and Hukki Honeycomb.

Blancasings Industriale SRL - The company offers man made sausage casing such as Nippi Collagen Casings, and Futamura Fibrous Casings.

Colpak - The company offers man made sausage casing such as nylon casings.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (household and industrial), type (collagen casing, cellulose casing, fibrous casing, plastic casing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the household segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue when compared to the industrial segment during the forecast period. Increasing household consumption of processed meat is one of the driving factors for the demand for man-made sausage casing. This results in the demand for man-made sausage casings having surged over the previous decade and is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The rapid proliferation of quick-service restaurants is a major driver for market growth.

Quick-service restaurants include fast-food and fast-casual restaurants and they account for a significant share of the global restaurant market.

Most of the quick-service restaurants use sausages to make a variety of fast food items, such as sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, and pizza, which are highly preferred by customers.

Therefore, the rise in the number of quick-service restaurants will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The rising number of organized retail outlets that offer processed meat products is an emerging trend in the market.

Due to the rapid growth in the demand for processed meat from quick food restaurants and households, there is an increase in the number of organized retail stores, such as supermarkets, that offer meat products.

The supermarkets offer processed meat in various forms, including sausages, hot dogs, salami, bacon, and ham. They are suitable for easy cooking.

Moreover, factors such as low cost, less time for cooking, and lower prices, increase the popularity among restaurants and households.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the man-made sausage casing during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

The increasing frequency of animal disease outbreaks is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

The prevalence of various diseases in farm animals restricts their use in manufacturing sausage casings, which may impede the growth of the global market.

Foot-and-mouth disease, rinderpest, fowl plague, rift valley fever, swine vesicular disease, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, pneumovirus, porcine circovirus 2, porcine reproduction and respiratory syndrome, and avian influenza are some common diseases that affect livestock and poultry flocks.

Hence, disease outbreaks in animals may negatively affect the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Man-made Sausage Casing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the man-made sausage casing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the man-made sausage casing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the man-made sausage casing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the man-made sausage casing market vendors

Man-made Sausage Casing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 731.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Biostar Co., Blancasings Industriale SRL, Colpak, Danish Crown AS, Devro plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Foodchem International Corp., Fortis Srl, Icahn Enterprises L.P., Kalle GmbH, Malabar Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., PODANFOL S.A., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, and ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global man-made sausage casing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Collagen casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cellulose casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Fibrous casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Plastic casing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Almol Australiasia Casings pl

12.4 Blancasings Industriale SRL

12.5 Colpak

12.6 Danish Crown AS

12.7 Devro plc

12.8 Fibran Group

12.9 Foodchem International Corp.

12.10 Icahn Enterprises L.P.

12.11 Kalle GmbH

12.12 Nippi Inc.

12.13 PODANFOL S.A.

12.14 SELO BV

12.15 Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.

12.16 Viscofan SA

12.17 ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

