Man-made Sausage Casing Market to grow by USD 657.74 Million by 2026, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The man-made sausage casing market is expected to grow by USD 657.74 million at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. Technavio man-made sausage casing market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026

Man-made Sausage Casing Market Vendors

The global man-made sausage casing market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the global man-made sausage casing market. Vendors of the global man-made sausage casing market may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions negatively affect the living standards of end-users, in turn having a negative effect on vendors' businesses. The market is fragmented because of several international and domestic players in the global man-made sausage casing market. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing.

  • Almol Australiasia Casings pl

  • Blancasings Industriale SRL

  • Carl Lipmann and Co. KG

  • Colpak

  • DAT Schaub AS

  • DCW Casing LLC

  • Devro Plc

  • FABIOS S.A.

  • Fibran Group

  • Fortis Srl

  • Kalle GmbH

  • Nippi Inc.

  • Oversea Casing Co.

  • SELO BV

  • Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.

  • Viscofan SA

To find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market: Segmentation Analysis

  •  By Application

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Request a Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global man-made sausage casing industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global man-made sausage casing industry in 2026?

  • What factors affect the strength of competition in the global man-made sausage casing industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global man-made sausage casing market?

Wish to Subscribe? Register for a 14 Day Free Trial Today!
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

  • Know the financial performance of competitors  with better insight

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying Man-made Sausage Casing Market report, Buy Sample Report.

Related Reports:
Self-Heating Instant Hot Pot Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating instant hot pot market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Disposable Plates Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the disposable plates market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Man-made Sausage Casing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

$657.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Carl Lipmann and Co. KG, Colpak, DAT Schaub AS, DCW Casing LLC, Devro Plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Fortis Srl, Kalle GmbH, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, Viskase Companies Inc., ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd., Waltons, and Weschenfelder Direct Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Almol Australiasia Casings pl

  • 10.4 Blancasings Industriale SRL

  • 10.5 DCW Casing LLC

  • 10.6 Devro Plc

  • 10.7 Kalle GmbH

  • 10.8 SELO BV

  • 10.9 Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 Viscofan SA

  • 10.11 Viskase Companies Inc.

  • 10.12 Waltons

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026
Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/man-made-sausage-casing-market-to-grow-by-usd-657-74-million-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-application-and-geography---technavio-301683998.html

SOURCE Technavio

