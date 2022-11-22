Man-made Sausage Casing Market to grow by USD 657.74 Million by 2026, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The man-made sausage casing market is expected to grow by USD 657.74 million at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. Technavio man-made sausage casing market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Request a Free Sample Report.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market Vendors

The global man-made sausage casing market is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the global man-made sausage casing market. Vendors of the global man-made sausage casing market may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions negatively affect the living standards of end-users, in turn having a negative effect on vendors' businesses. The market is fragmented because of several international and domestic players in the global man-made sausage casing market. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing.

Almol Australiasia Casings pl

Blancasings Industriale SRL

Carl Lipmann and Co. KG

Colpak

DAT Schaub AS

DCW Casing LLC

Devro Plc

FABIOS S.A.

Fibran Group

Fortis Srl

Kalle GmbH

Nippi Inc.

Oversea Casing Co.

SELO BV

Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.

Viscofan SA

Man-made Sausage Casing Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

By Geography

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global man-made sausage casing industry by value?

What will be the size of the global man-made sausage casing industry in 2026?

What factors affect the strength of competition in the global man-made sausage casing industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global man-made sausage casing market?

Man-made Sausage Casing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $657.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Carl Lipmann and Co. KG, Colpak, DAT Schaub AS, DCW Casing LLC, Devro Plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Fortis Srl, Kalle GmbH, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, Viskase Companies Inc., ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd., Waltons, and Weschenfelder Direct Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Almol Australiasia Casings pl

10.4 Blancasings Industriale SRL

10.5 DCW Casing LLC

10.6 Devro Plc

10.7 Kalle GmbH

10.8 SELO BV

10.9 Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.

10.10 Viscofan SA

10.11 Viskase Companies Inc.

10.12 Waltons

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

