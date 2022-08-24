Man-made Sausage Casing Market Size to Grow by USD 657.74 million, North America to be the Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The man-made sausage casing market is fragmented because of the presence of several international and domestic players. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.
The man-made sausage casing market size is expected to grow by USD 657.74 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Scope
The man-made sausage casing market report covers the following areas:
Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Segmentation
Application
Geography
Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Vendor Landscape
The global man-made sausage casing market is witnessing a rapid change in consumers' demands and preferences. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are acquiring smaller brands to expand their market presence.
Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the man-made sausage casing market, including Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Carl Lipmann and Co. KG, Colpak, DAT Schaub AS, DCW Casing LLC, Devro Plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Fortis Srl, Kalle GmbH, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, Viskase Companies Inc., ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd., Waltons, and Weschenfelder Direct Ltd.
Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist man-made sausage casing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the man-made sausage casing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the man-made sausage casing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of man-made sausage casing market vendors
Man-made Sausage Casing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 657.74 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.98
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Carl Lipmann and Co. KG, Colpak, DAT Schaub AS, DCW Casing LLC, Devro Plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Fortis Srl, Kalle GmbH, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, Viskase Companies Inc., ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd., Waltons, and Weschenfelder Direct Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutesP
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Almol Australiasia Casings pl
10.4 Blancasings Industriale SRL
10.5 DCW Casing LLC
10.6 Devro Plc
10.7 Kalle GmbH
10.8 SELO BV
10.9 Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.
10.10 Viscofan SA
10.11 Viskase Companies Inc.
10.12 Waltons
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
