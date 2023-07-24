This man has poured $100M into Red Bank. Now he wants to invest millions more.

RED BANK - To developer Steven Denholtz, there's no place like Red Bank.

He's got projects all over New Jersey, in spots such as Fort Monmouth, Bound Brook and Asbury Park. His website touts buildings in big cities including Orlando, Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina. In total, his company owns, or has in development, 5.5 million square feet of space.

But it's Red Bank that's on his mind.

"I don't have any place in the world that I have nearly the investment or the mental commitment to, frankly, than here," said Denholtz, chief executive officer of Denholtz Properties, in his offices next to the Red Bank train station. "I just feel like it's got everything a town needs. It's got a creative side. It's got a business side. It's got transportation."

Denholtz touted the dual presence of the Count Basie Center for the Arts, where he volunteers, and Two River Theater. Companies have made a home of Red Bank, he said.

He's invested about $100 million in the town so far, Denholtz said, adding he hopes to invest more than double that if he's successful in a proposal still in the works that he thinks will further revitalize Red Bank's west side.

Denholtz Properties has steeped itself in the community too. For instance, the company has become involved with Lunch Break. It sponsors events and its employees volunteer at the Red Bank nonprofit, which provides food, clothing and life skills for those in need. The company's director of leasing and marketing sits on the organization's board of trustees.

In 2019, Denholtz, an Oceanport resident, completed the company's move from Matawan to a building on Chestnut Street that it purchased and remodeled. It helped to set Denholtz Properties' foundation in Red Bank.

"I just felt really good about making the investment," Denholtz said. "Nobody had done anything on the west side."

From there, Denholtz has purchased properties around town. During a recent sit down with What's Going There, he outlined his steps and future plans.

The Rail at Red Bank

The Rail at Red Bank, which features 57 apartments, is one of Denholtz's signature projects.

Next door to Denholtz's offices, the company purchased properties on Oakland Street, buildings that once were home to a cab company and a restaurant. It constructed the Rail during the COVID-19 pandemic and opened it last year.

Now, the Rail's apartments are fully leased. "We've really been successful," Denholtz said.

Besides the apartments, the Rail also includes 7,500 square feet of retail space.

With the recent lease signing by Hydratherm Spa, the Rail's retail portion is now fully leased, said Gary Krauss, director at Pierson Commercial Real Estate, a retail real estate brokerage in Marlboro. "That company is going to catch on here as people get more into the European facial and skin care treatments," Krauss said.

Melonhead has opened. The other tenants are Filoncino Cafe, a Staten Island bakery and cafe, and New York City cosmetic dentist Dr. Todd Goldstein.

64-66 Bridge Street

The two-story retail building across the street from the Red Bank Train Station is the former home of Lambs and Wolves, a beauty salon that moved to the Anderson Building on nearby Monmouth Street, and a T-Mobile store.

In December, the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center opened in a 4,800-square-foot space on the first floor. Moving from a smaller second-floor office on East Bergen Place, the health center includes primary, dental, chiropractic and mental health care services.

"I love the VNA and they took a long-term lease," Denholtz said. "They'll serve the west side of town really well for a really long time."

The VNA wants the health center to "be a part of the fabric of the neighborhood," said Sarina Brady, chief executive officer of the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center. "Just being there in the west side of Red Bank, we're actually in the community where more of our patients both live and work."

'Activate the west side'

Denholtz Properties, which owns two parking lots near the train station as part of its purchase of the Chestnut Street building, has "exclusive negotiating rights" to the NJ Transit parking lots around the train station.

It is part of a plan to assemble properties for another project. He has also purchased the Mayo Auto Services building, located at the train station's edge on Monmouth Street. Mayo Auto Services continues to operate.

He said he hopes to present a proposal this fall to the town which would include housing, retail for small businesses to support the west side, and parking for the train station. NJ Transit "wants ridership, not parkers," he said. "They've helped all these train station towns, up and down, just become so wonderfully redone."

There's a need for housing, including affordable units, he said.

"You're dealing with vacant land in the middle of a vibrant community," Denholtz said, adding that the lots are cracked with grass growing up from the pavement. "There's no people who are living here that would have to be displaced. We could provide a huge amount of affordable housing and really activate the west side, so sometime in my lifetime I hope we get to do that."

4 Boat Club Court

Currently expected to be completed this fall, Southbank at the Navesink features 10 condominiums overlooking the Navesink River. The property was previously owned by Hovnanian.

Now nine of the 10 units are sold, fetching "record breaking prices" from about $1.6 million to $3 million, he said.

Meanwhile, Denholtz said the company is going to sell its property at the corner of East Front Street and Wharf Avenue, which is home to a Thai restaurant and a frame shop. He had hoped to building housing, including open space.

"I had hoped at one point to try to consolidate all that land and build something to the river. That was the dream," he said. "I could see that no matter what we tried to do, you're just going to have too much opposition to it."

"We never went anywhere with that," he said.

Maple Avenue community docks

Denholtz has signed a lease with OceanFirst, which owns the former Hovnanian Enterprises building on West Front Street, for the docks in the back of their property, near a cul de sac and next to Maple Cove, a borough park. The company plans to repair the docks, damaged during Superstorm Sandy, Denholtz said.

It's a "community service initiative," which would include holding events, Denholtz said.

"What we're really trying to do is get like a kayak school or a sailing school, some programming for people who otherwise can't afford it, and to activate that area," Denholtz said. "They are right on the water but (people) can't afford to use it."

140-148 Broad Street

Denholtz Properties is in the midst of an extensive renovation with substantial improvements to the interior and exterior of the downtown building, which sits at the corner of Broad Street and Reckless Place. It was formerly home to a bank branch, dance studio and home health care company. "If you drive by now, you can see it's really taking shape," Denholtz said.

Recently, news broke that UBS Financial Services has signed a lease for much of the building. The financial services firm, which is currently renting its offices off Newman Springs Road in Middletown, has signed a 10-year lease for 20,715 square feet.

The building's second floor, which amounts to 9,729 square feet of space, remains available.

