Man says exploding toilet in Dunkin' left him covered in waste, debris. Now he's suing.

A Florida man is seeking $50,000 in damages after he said a toilet at a Dunkin' location exploded and covered him in debris, feces and urine.

A lawsuit filed in Orange County Wednesday on behalf of Paul Kerouac alleges he visited the men's room at a Winter Park Dunkin', outside of Orlando, on Jan. 6 2022. The commode erupted, leaving the plaintiff and the loo covered in its contents, the lawsuit stated.

After the incident, the plaintiff said he sought help from the employees, who told him they were aware of the issue as prior incidents had occurred.

Kerouac is seeking $50,000 in damages from HZ O Donuts (operating as a Dunkin' location, formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts) on account of their alleged negligence, according to the lawsuit filed by attorney Scott Spradley.

"As a direct result of Defendant's breach and/or multiple breaches of its duties and obligations to Plaintiff, who was lawfully on Defendant's premises, Plaintiff unwittingly became the victim of the exploding toilet and of the aftermath which followed, and sustained damages, including injuries and emotional and mental distress," the lawsuit states.

Dunkin' did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

