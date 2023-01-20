Man Says His Time at Resurgence Behavioral Health "Changed My Life"

Costa Mesa, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, California — A man who found recovery at Resurgence Behavioral Health could hardly contain his joy after treatment. He left an enthusiastic five-star Google review about the rehab center in California.

"I went to this wonderful place, and it changed my life!" wrote the client, named Dexter. "I will never forget the staff and people I met in Costa Mesa!"

If Dexter's life was changed, he might only have gone back to the life he had known before addiction took hold. Whatever the change, clients at Resurgence find their best selves with the help of a caring, professional staff who deliver traditional addiction treatment and alternative therapies in a comfortable, home-like setting that transforms addicts from the inside out.

Dexter found his new life at Resurgence's facility in Costa Mesa, California, a drug and alcohol treatment center where those struggling are guided in discovering the root causes of their addiction and learn new behaviors and attitudes to achieve lasting recovery. Patients go to Resurgence from Costa Mesa, to Los Angeles and across the country fora full continuum of addiction treatment care.

In detox, the cleansing period that eliminates alcohol and chemical substances and prepares the body for treatment. Clients then move to residential treatment to start discovering the source of their addiction and learn new ways of living without the substances they've depended on to get them through life's struggles. When the client leaves in-patient treatment and returns to their everyday life, they continue getting the support they need in outpatient therapy and later in aftercare for those who have graduated. For those who have struggled against addiction, sobriety is a lifelong challenge they must continue working to meet.

Those are the basics of treatment for everyone at Resurgence, but treatment is highly individualized and customized for each client. Resurgence treats the whole person, focusing on physical addiction and substance use disorders’ psychological, spiritual, and emotional aspects.

Resurgence follows current thinking that drug or alcohol addiction is a symptom of an underlying emotional or psychological disorder, not a condition that can be treated independently. Emotional trauma can lead to depression, anxiety or a similar disorder. Many sufferers attempt to "self-medicate" with drugs or alcohol. Addiction is likely to return if it is treated but the underlying issues are not addressed.

This condition is known as a dual diagnosis or co-occurring disorder, and it's part of a holistic approach to treatment that Resurgence applies to everyone's treatment plan. Resurgence extends that philosophy to the environment it creates for the recovering addict. All of its facilities are comfortable and serene, to make recovery as physically pleasant as possible. Resurgence serves meals prepared by an on-site chef and offers games and an exercise area. Clients are allowed to smoke outside, can enjoy TV in their rooms and are allowed cellphones after a two-week stabilization period.

Clients get two unique kinds of emotional support at Resurgence, where addicted couples can attend treatment together (while living in separate accommodations) and pets are allowed. First, Resurgence believes it's essential to have someone with you who truly understands what you're going through. Second, recovery is aided when both members of the couple are motivated to find sobriety.

But at every Resurgence facility, the staff is what really makes the difference. These highly experienced professionals are passionate about guiding those who are struggling but determined to make a better life for themselves. The treatment team includes medical professionals, certified addiction counselors, licensed therapists and trained addiction specialists.

Anyone seeking help with a substance use disorder, for themselves or a loved one, can begin the journey by visiting Resurgence Behavioral Health or calling 855-458-0050.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjPK1DQV8J8

