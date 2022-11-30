U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.58
    +50.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +2.29 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    +19.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.93 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0076 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0110 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1040
    -0.5300 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.73
    +613.84 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    +5.37 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Man Says He Was Treated Like Family Not a Client or Addict During His Stay at California Based Resurgence Behavioral Health

Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa
·3 min read

Costa Mesa, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, CA — Conquering drug or alcohol addiction takes serious, evidence-based approaches that attack the physical causes and effects of dependence. But there’s a human element that must also be considered, and Resurgence Behavioral Health believes compassion and emotional support must be part of treatment.

For a California man, it was precisely the right formula. When he finally decided to get help for his addiction, he found success at Resurgence. He was so pleased he left a five-star review on Google recommending the program and the staff who work there.

Alcohol Rehab in California at Resurgence
Alcohol Rehab in California at Resurgence

Being my first time in rehab, I didn’t know what to expect,” wrote Anthony, the former client. “From day day one to day 75, I was treated like family, not a client or addict.”

Creating a homelike, welcoming atmosphere where clients get individualized care rather than one-size-fits-all treatment is a critical part of the program at Resurgence, a nationwide group of rehab centers based in Costa Nesa, California. Resurgence offers the latest treatment for substance use disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including prescription painkillers, and provides a full continuum of care, from detox through rehab and aftercare. Services include medically assisted detox, residential and outpatient rehab, and aftercare programs such as sober living homes that help clients transition into new lives free of harmful substances.

In much of his review, Anthony praised the Resurgence staff, who include a highly qualified team of medical professionals, licensed therapists, certified addiction counselors and trained addiction specialists. “All levels of staff were professional, kind and attentive,” he wrote. “I learned many coping skills I never knew existed.”

He added, “The atmosphere at campus and all the houses are safe, warm and well kept, and (the houses are) minutes from the beach.”

At Resurgence, facilities are designed to provide a stay that’s as stress-free as possible. Rehab is often thought of as a cold, sterile, almost punishing, environment. Instead, Resurgence offers a comfortable setting where the client can better focus on their recovery. Many of its facilities are located in secluded rural areas, in keeping with Resurgence’s belief that being surrounded by the peace and serenity of nature helps open the mind and spirit to healing.

Inside the facility, clients find comfortable, homelike décor and living arrangements. Residents can relax in attractively designed living areas, entertain and challenge themselves with games and keep themselves in good physical condition — while also blowing off steam — in an exercise area. Meals are prepared by onsite chefs. If they wish, clients may smoke outside, enjoy TV in their rooms and get access to their cellphones after their first 14 days of treatment. In addition, couples in recovery may undergo treatment together while living in separate, same-sex accommodations.

Treatment plans are uniquely designed to fit the needs of each client. Addiction specialists use several evidence-based approaches, including cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapy, which effectively treat behavioral conditions, including substance use disorder. Treatment can be offered in conjunction with 12-step programs.

Resurgence also offers dual-diagnosis treatment, which takes a more holistic approach to substance abuse. In dual diagnosis, also known as co-occurring disorders, addiction is viewed as a sign that the client is coping with a deeper emotional or psychological condition than a simple addiction to drugs or alcohol.

This personalized approach is at the heart of the Resurgence program, which Anthony credited for his success in recovery.

“I definitely chose the right recovery (program) the first time out,” he concluded.

To begin seeking help for a substance abuse disorder for one's self or a loved one, visit Resurgence Behavioral Health or call 855-458-0050.

###

For more information about Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa, contact the company here:

Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa
+19498996003


Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • 2 Reasons This Stock Could Outperform in 2023

    Biotech giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a member of this elite club, having seen its shares rise by 15% year to date. Let's consider two reasons why Gilead Sciences is worth serious consideration heading into the new year. Gilead Sciences' most important unit by some margin remains its HIV business.

  • 3 Big Trends Shaking Up Psychedelic Stocks

    Just as the idea of using psychedelic medicines to treat mental illnesses is gaining traction in society, psychedelics-focused biotech companies are becoming legitimate and lucrative investments that could help your portfolio in the future. Before you can appreciate which psychedelics players are worth investing in, you'll need to get a feeling for where the industry is going and how it's changing. As inflation surges in the U.S., the Federal Reserve is trying to stop it by hiking the federal funds rate, which ultimately determines how much interest companies need to pay when they take out fresh debt.

  • Newest Alzheimer’s Drugs Take Large but Fraught Step Toward Approval

    Positive study results for Eisai-Biogen lifted the prospects for its medication and one from Eli Lilly—although regulators will have to weigh risks.

  • Axsome (AXSM) Gains as Alzheimer's Agitation Study Meets Goal

    Axsome's (AXSM) phase III ACCORD study evaluating AXS-05 for treating Alzheimer's disease agitation met the primary and key secondary endpoints. Shares rise.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now

    OPKO Health (OPK) is likely to gain from the potential in RAYALDEE that targets a growing market coupled with new collaborations and acquisitions.

  • Protalix and Chiesi Resubmit FDA Application For Rare Disease Treatment

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Gilead (GILD), RCUS Announce Positive Data From NSCLC Study

    Gilead (GILD) and RCUS release encouraging data from the fourth interim analysis of the phase II ARC-2 study in patients with first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Is Boost for Biogen, Eli Lilly Despite Side-Effect Concerns

    Shares in pharmaceutical companies rose after the publication of a paper detailing the apparent benefits of the lecanemab drug.

  • Horizon Therapeutics in Separate Sale Talks With Amgen, Sanofi, J&J

    (Bloomberg) -- Horizon Therapeutics Plc rose by the most in more than three years after the drug developer disclosed it’s in talks with a trio of potential suitors about a possible sale of the company.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAmgen Inc., Johns

  • Top Healthcare Stocks

    The top healthcare stocks include Azenta Inc. for best value, McKesson Corp. for fastest growth, and Signify Health Inc. for most momentum.

  • Rockville's RegenxBio lays out potential path to market for its first gene therapy treatments

    For RegenxBio Inc., a Rockville biotech that's made millions from royalty revenue over the years, 2023 will be critical to its ability to start selling its own commercial product for the first time. The 13-year-old company, which went public in 2015, is pushing forward on multiple clinical programs focused on retinal and neurodegenerative diseases with an eye toward taking two products to market by 2025, CEO Ken Mills said in an interview. “We want to be the company that makes medicines and gets them to people, and that’s become the laser focus of RegenxBio,” he said.

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Surges After Hinting At A Midstage Win In Liver Disease

    Arrowhead provided a bullish update for its midstage liver disease treatment on Monday, pushing ARWR stock to rocket Tuesday.

  • Biogen Stock Surges As New Drug Offers 'Meaningful Change' For Alzheimer's Patients

    "These peer-reviewed, published results show lecanemab will provide patients more time to participate in daily life and live independently," the Alzheimer's Association said.

  • Cancer biotech cuts staff by one-fifth

    Boston biotech Oncorus Inc. is losing one-fifth of its employees as it pauses work on all but one drug. Oncorus (Nasdaq: ONCR) announced the cuts on Wednesday, saying it will lay off 20% of its staff. ONCR-021 is still preclinical, but Oncorus believes it could have applications in non-small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, clear cell renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

  • J&J sues Amgen over plan to sell drug similar to blockbuster Stelara

    (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit has sued Amgen Inc over its plan to market a drug for ulcerative colitis and other conditions similar to J&J's top-selling Stelara, saying it would infringe two patents in a lawsuit made public on Wednesday. Stelara accounted for $9.1 billion of J&J's $52 billion in global drug sales last year. It is a biologic drug, meaning it is made inside living cells.

  • 5 things to know about the new Alzheimer’s drug — including why it may be risky for people who take blood thinners

    Results of clinical trial point to a stable future for Eisai and Biogen's lecanemab once the therapy is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Braxia Scientific Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results; Focused on Growing Clinic and Telemedicine Delivery of Novel Mental Health Treatments in North America

    Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, today announced the filing of its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the

  • Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug could be available to some next year

    Japan's Eisai Co plans to seek full approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab in the United States, Europe and Japan armed with data showing it can slow the brain-wasting disease for people with early symptoms, potentially getting the treatment to patients next year. It remains unclear how widely the drug developed with U.S. biotech Biogen Inc will be used due to uncertainty over insurance coverage, including the U.S. government's Medicare plan for people age 65 and over, potential side effects and cost.

  • Gilead (GILD) Gets EC Approval for Biktarvy Label Expansion

    Gilead (GILD) gets EC authorization for Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV in pediatric populations.