Man sentenced to 3.5 years for identity theft fraud. A Norfolk judge was among his victims.

NORFOLK — A man who used other people’s identities to obtain roughly $600,000 in pandemic relief aid was sentenced this week to 3½ years in federal prison. Among his victims was a Norfolk judge.

The sentence was issued Wednesday to Obinna Nwafor, 50, in U.S. District Court in Norfolk by Judge Roderick C. Young, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nwafor, a resident of New York, pleaded guilty in September to a single count of theft of government property. The crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to prosecutors, Nwafor used names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and phone numbers of about 20 people to secure government loans and benefits meant to help small businesses and unemployed individuals during the pandemic.

A Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge was among those whose identity was stolen by Nwafor and used to get funding, according to the Department of Justice statement. The judge is listed in court documents as “L.H.” The only Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judges with those initials is Chief Judge Lauri Hogge.

In September 2020, the judge received a statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration saying she owed on a $150,000 loan received through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, according to prosecutors.

The judge reported the information to law enforcement and an investigation began. Investigators then discovered Nwafor’s other fraud, which included getting another $150,000 small business loan through another person’s personal information, and roughly $300,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits using information from at least 18 other people, according to prosecutors.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com