Man sentenced to jail, will pay restitution related to fraud scheme

Oct. 31—MANKATO — A Nicollet man received a jail sentence and was ordered to pay about $130,000 in restitution related to his and his wife's roles in defrauding a company.

Timothy Allen Stephanie, 48, will serve 180 days in jail in three 60-day blocks, minus four days credit for time already served, after being convicted of felony theft Monday in Blue Earth County District Court, according to a sentencing order. He also received a five-year stay on a one year and one day prison sentence, meaning he won't serve the prison time if he completes supervised probation.

Stephanie was ordered to pay about $126,747 to Drummer Construction and $3,750 to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, the two identified victims in the case.

Stephanie's wife, Monica Ann Stephanie, 47, was convicted of financial transaction card fraud, check forgery and theft in April. She received a similar jail sentence and was ordered to pay about $126,747 in restitution.

Court records indicate she was employed at Drummer Construction, with the business tipping off police to her "fraudulent charge scheme" in September 2022. She reportedly cashed forged checks written to herself and used a corporate credit card without authorization to make purchases.

Timothy Stephanie admitted to "aiding and abetting" in the scheme during a June hearing. He confirmed their purchases included his wife buying 17 firearms between April 2-May 24, 2022, and him buying 33 firearms between July 11-Aug. 28, 2022.

He described the legal gun purchases from businesses including Scheels and Runnings were part of a "hobby of collections." In all, not just including guns, the total value of their fraud amounted to about $334,000, according to the hearing transcript.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola