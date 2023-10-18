Man shot and killed by GameStop employee who saw him shoplifting, police say

PEMBROKE PINES — An employee at a GameStop in Pembroke Pines shot a man while he was shoplifting Tuesday night, according to police. The man is now dead.

The employee, Derrick Guerrero, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter, Pembroke Pines Police said in a news release.

A little after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Guerrero saw the victim shoplifting in the 11000 block of Pines Boulevard, according to the release. As the man ran towards the front door with the merchandise, Guerrero took a gun out of his waistband and shot him one time, striking him in the torso, the release said. The man never threatened Guerrero or displayed any weapon.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police have not released his identity.

Guerrero is being held in Broward Main Jail ahead of his first appearance.