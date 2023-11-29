Man suspected of credit card fraud at TC hotel

Nov. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — A 44-year-old Traverse City man is facing a charge of paying for a hotel room with a stolen credit card, according to a release from Michigan State Police officials.

Guadalupe David Santiago was arraigned Nov. 21 in 86th District Court and charged with one count of using a financial transaction device without consent and one count of lying to a police officer.

The incident happened last summer, when state police troopers were called to a hotel in East Bay Township on reports of credit card fraud.

A hotel clerk told police that their corporate office informed them that a credit card company reported fraudulent activity with a Missouri woman's card at that hotel.

The woman said she received email confirmation for reserving a hotel room that she had never booked.

She told troopers someone hacked her rewards program with the hotel chain, and used the credit card that had been saved on file to pay for a hotel room.

State troopers said they questioned Santiago, and that he told them he had used cash to pay for the room, then that an employer had booked the room.

Santiago was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, with a court date scheduled for Dec. 6.