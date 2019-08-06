Man Takes Bitcoin Miner Seller to Tribunal Over Electricity Bill and Wins

“The Tribunal noted that even though Mr Dario Azzopardi has been served with the Notice of Claim, the date and the time of the hearing, he did not attend the tribunal sitting. Furthermore, Mr Azzopardi did not submit a written response to this claim. To the Tribunal this meant that the trader was not contesting the claim.

Mr Azzopardi was ordered by the Tribunal to pay the consumer the amount of €2,000. The Tribunal also ruled that the ownership of the engine reverts to the trader after the payment is made.”