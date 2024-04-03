Man wins $2.6 million after receiving a scratch-off ticket from his father

A Rhode Island resident becomes a millionaire after receiving a scratch-off ticket from his father.

Steven Richard, of Barrington, about 10 miles south of Providence, won the $4 million top prize in the $4,000,000 Bonus Bucks scratch-off game, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Lottery.

Richard told lottery officials that he was having breakfast with his father on March 29 when his father gave him a scratch-off ticket. Richard said that his father always does this, so he didn't think anything of it.

Later that day, Richard decided to scratch the ticket to reveal its prizes. The ticket showed that he was now a millionaire, but he couldn't believe it. To get a second opinion, Richard scanned the ticket in the Massachusetts Lottery App to confirm what he saw, the lottery said.

After getting the confirmation, Richard told his wife and then his father about his big win.

The $4 million ticket was purchased at Star Country Store & Deli in Westport. The store received $40,000 for selling the lucky ticket, the lottery said.

Richard chose the one-time payment cash option which would you give him $2.6 million in cash before taxes.

What does Richard plan to do with his winnings?

After choosing the cash option of $2.6 million, Richard said he plans to use some of his winnings to travel with his wife, according to lottery officials.

What are the odds of winning $4,000,000 Bonus Bucks?

The overall odds of winning $4,000,000 Bonus Bucks are 1 in 3.47, the Massachusetts lottery states.

The odds of winning the top prize of $4 million are 1 in 5,376,000, according to the lottery.

