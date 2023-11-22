Man won $50 million from Canadian Lottery game and decided to go back to work next day

A Canadian man won the $50 million (US$36.5 million) Lotto Max jackpot and returned to work because he said the company would suffer without him.

Pierre Richer won $50 million (US$36.5 million) in the Lotto Max draw on October 6. He bought the winning ticket for $10 at Super C supermarket in Montreal while shopping with his daughter for Thanksgiving. The retailer who sold the winning ticket will receive a commission of $5,000.

Richer said his spouse and his daughter discovered he had won $50 million the day after the drawing. His daughter shrieked so loud that the family thought she had seen a spider.

Despite winning a large sum of money, Richer remained unfazed and continued with his activities.

"I walked into the room, and they told me [about the win]," the winner said at a press conference to City News Everywhere. "I said 'OK,' and then walked out."

Richer, a Montreal resident, did not let his recent $50 million lottery win change his work routine. Despite being in his 60s, he showed up for work at the catering company at 4:30 a.m. the Monday following his win as if nothing had happened over the weekend.

Montrealer winner Pierre Richer

"I can't leave them alone in the dark," Richer said to City News Everywhere. "Without me there, the shipping department is not feasible. I feel the same. Nothing has changed."

Although he appears indifferent about the sudden influx of wealth, it won't be left idle in his bank account. Richer said he will still maintain his early morning work routine, but he and his family have devised a plan for the money.

"Our plan is to buy a house, a new car, and that's basically it, and then they go on vacation," Richer said. "I'm not a person who goes on vacation, so I'll let them go on vacation."

Winning numbers: Mega Millions winning numbers: Check your tickets for $287 million jackpot

What is the Lotto Max?

Lotto Max is a lottery game that is played across Canada and is organized by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. It is one of the three national lottery games in the country. The jackpot for the next Lotto Max drawing on Tuesday, November 21, is $40 million. The Lotto Max drawings are scheduled every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 pm Eastern Time.

Story continues

Can a US citizen play the Canadian Lottery?

You can play the three national lotteries in Canada if you are over 18 years old, regardless of your residency status.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Canadian man keeps his job after winning $50 million from Lottery