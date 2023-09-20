Man who won $5M from Colorado Lottery couldn't wait to buy watermelon and flowers for his wife

A Colorado man, who is an avid lottery bettor, was stunned when he discovered he'd won $5 million from the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.

Montrose resident Waldemar "Bud" T., 77, collected $5,067,041 from the Colorado Lotto+ by correctly guessing six numbers on Sept. 6. He won the Lotto+ jackpot with the numbers 2, 19, 20, 34, 36, and 37.

After Bud bought his winning ticket from Hangin Tree Travel Plaza on U.S. Highway 550 in Montrose, he took his golden retriever, Augie, on a backpacking trip through the Holy Cross Wilderness. It wasn't until he'd returned home that he checked his ticket.

In awe after reading the ticket and realizing he'd won, he immediately knew what to do with his new fortune.

"I am going to buy a watermelon for myself and some flowers for his wife," Bud shared with the Lottery Post.

In a world where people often yearn for the extravagant pleasures that money can bring, Bud and his wife stand out as a shining example of contentment. While many lottery players dream of exorbitant vacations and luxurious cars, Bud and his wife find joy in the simple things in life.

He hopes to support his wife during her upcoming surgeries by providing help with household tasks and yard work. Bud is confident that the prize money will enable him to make a positive impact by helping those in need.

"I'm going to give to some charities and really think about what it is I was meant to do with this," Bud shared.

Bud and his wife divide their time between six months in Arizona and six months in Colorado. While in Colorado, he often plays Colorado Lotto+ using his lucky numbers, chosen through a secret formula.

What is The Colorado Lotto+

The Colorado Lotto+ is an in-state lottery game with a growing jackpot that starts at $1 million for just $2. Drawings take place Wednesdays and Saturdays.

What are the odds of winning Colorado Lotto+?

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot are 1 in 3,838,380.

The jackpot for the upcoming Colorado Lotto+ drawing on Saturday, Sept. 16, is $1.3 million.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado Lottery $5M winner buys watermelon and flowers for his wife