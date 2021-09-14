U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.34
    -20.39 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,596.15
    -273.48 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,073.29
    -32.29 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.84
    -14.94 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    -0.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2820
    -0.0420 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6230
    -0.3720 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,677.58
    +2,178.18 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.29
    +30.56 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

How to Manage Your Money During Inflation

·3 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're all aware that prices tend to go up over time. This increase in the cost of goods and services is known as inflation and plays a bigger role in your finances than you may realize. What follows are some tips you may consider to manage your money during inflation, from myFICO.

(PRNewsfoto/myFICO)
(PRNewsfoto/myFICO)

For more loan and credit education, visit myFICO's blog at https://www.myfico.com/credit-education/blog

It's pretty normal to see some amount of inflation from year to year, but the Fed tries to keep the inflation rate around 2%. A special committee—the Federal Open Market Committee—meets four times a year to discuss inflation and determine how to keep the economy growing at a healthy pace.

Maintaining a 2% inflation rate doesn't always happen. Most recently, June 2021 saw an inflation rate of 5.4%, the highest rate we've seen since summer 2008. If you made purchases over the summer, you probably experienced a bit of sticker shock, especially after almost a year with not much spending at all.

The trouble with inflation, especially a sudden spike like we've just experienced, is that it affects your cost of living by lowering the value of your money. There are some strategies for dealing with inflation in your own finances.

Adjust your budget.

Because prices have increased overall, you may not be able to buy as much as before. You may find yourself spending more on essentials, which means you may have to reduce spending on nonessentials like dining out, entertainment, and travel. Even when it comes to essentials, adjusting your spending choices and opting for less expensive products can help you fit more into your budget.

Invest your savings beyond your emergency fund.

Inflation erodes the value of your savings, especially over a long period of time. Since most savings account yields are below 1% right now, it's not the best place to keep money in excess of your emergency fund. Investing in assets that have an annual yield above (or at least close to) the inflation rate can keep your money from losing value.

Delay some purchases.

Inflation doesn't always affect all types of goods and services at the same time. If you can put off some purchases until prices normalize, you can avoid overpaying, especially when it comes to higher-ticket items, like vehicles or furniture. Used cars, for example, are 45% higher than last year. Another perk of waiting, particularly if you're financing a large purchase: you'll have time to work on your FICO® Score and potentially qualify for a more competitive interest rate.

Try to get a raise.

Inflation hurts your pockets more because wages don't necessarily increase at the same rate. Your $60,000 salary won't cover as much this year as it did last year. Earning more money would make it easier to adjust to higher prices, but of course, that depends on your job. A 5% raise wouldn't completely offset June's 5.4% inflation rate, but it would help. Now may be a good time to compile your performance details since your last raise and prepare for a discussion about your current salary.

Fortunately, the current spike in prices could be only temporary. In this case, the surge in inflation is a reaction to changes in supply and demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. As things return to normal, inflation may slow, but monitoring prices and making moves to protect your money will always be a sound decision.

About myFICO

myFICO makes it easy to understand your credit with FICO® Scores, credit reports and alerts from all 3 bureaus. myFICO is the consumer division of FICO– get your FICO Scores from the people that make the FICO Scores. For more information, visit https://www.myfico.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-manage-your-money-during-inflation-301375657.html

SOURCE myFICO

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Wynn Stock and Las Vegas Sands Are Sliding After Macau Asked for More Casino Supervision

    Gambling companies that operate in Macau drop sharply after the government there says it would tighten its control over the casino industry.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • FuelCell stock soars after long streak of earnings misses snapped

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot higher on heavy volume Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company pleasantly surprised investors by reporting a narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter loss, and revenue that rose well above expectations.

  • How to Calculate Your Tangible Net Worth (Formula)

    Your tangible net worth is the sum of all your assets you can physically touch, minus your liabilities. Here's how to calculate it.

  • Morning Brief: U.S. and China relations take center stage

    Javier E. David breaks down Tuesday's Morning Brief, which details the relationship between the U.S. and China as tensions could be flaring up between the two countries after the pandemic wanes down and puts the U.S. and China relationship in full focus within the market.

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • We Might See A Profit From Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Soon

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hydrofarm Holdings...

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Popping 24% Today

    The market's gone into a tizzy after the fuel cell maker beat estimates after a long streak of misses.

  • Toronto Stock Exchange Announces the 2021 TSX30, Showcasing the Exchange's Top-Performing Companies

    Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2021 TSX30™, the Exchange's flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX's leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada's powerful capital markets ecosystem.