ManageAmerica Names Chris Schwarze as its Director of Sales & Marketing

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManageAmerica Integrated Billing Services LLC ("ManageAmerica") announced that Chris Schwarze has been named Director of Sales & Marketing for ManageAmerica and its entire family of companies (including Origen Services, SafeHaven National Insurance Agency, and National Utility Billing Services). With a degree in Marketing, Chris has spent the past fifteen years in various executive level sales and marketing positions, crafting strategies with Fortune 100 companies and global brands such as Disney, Nike, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Target, Warner Bros., and Netflix.

Property Management + Utility Billing Made Easy. ManageAmerica is a complete online property management, utility billing, and accounts receivable software suite with an integrated business toolset for manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, apartment, commercial and industrial properties, and storage facilities
Commenting on Mr. Schwarze's hiring, Brice London, a Partner at ManageAmerica, said, "We are excited to welcome Chris to the ManageAmerica team. He brings a wealth of experience in both traditional and digital sales strategies, and his entrepreneurial spirit and diligent work ethic closely align with our core values. We believe that Chris's vision and passion, when coupled with our stellar product and reputation, allow us to further expand our presence in our core markets and beyond."

About ManageAmerica Integrated Billing Services LLC:

ManageAmerica Integrated Billing Services LLC, founded in 1999, is a provider of online property management, utility billing, and accounts receivable systems and services for various real estate asset classes, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, apartment, commercial and industrial properties, and storage facilities. Using leading-edge technology to deliver complete access to real-time property and portfolio data anytime and anywhere, ManageAmerica's suite of products promotes operational efficiency and enables its clients to more effectively execute their business strategies.

Contact:

Bonnie Bonfanti
Partner
ManageAmerica Integrated Billing Services LLC
(800) 747-0259
bbonfanti@manageamerica.com
www.manageamerica.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manageamerica-names-chris-schwarze-as-its-director-of-sales--marketing-301409228.html

SOURCE ManageAmerica Integrated Billing Services LLC

